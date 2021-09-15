Gov. DeSantis announces $3.4M to support military installations

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will award $3.4 million to support various military projects at defense installations across the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.

The bulk of the funding will go toward North Florida installations including the Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport.

Clay County, where Camp Blanding is located, will receive roughly $865,000 for facility maintenance and future development, including the expansion of a buffer area around the base.

“This is the main site for Florida’s National Guard,” DeSantis told reporters at the training base. “It’s important that its security be maintained. We want to prevent encroaching development that could undermine that perimeter.”

The City of Jacksonville, meanwhile, will receive two separate grants: $450,000 for NAS Jax and $90,000 for NS Mayport.

Jacksonville will use the funds to acquire property around NAS JAX. They will also use the funds to support shipbuilding and maintenance efforts at NS Mayport.

The goal, DeSantis said, is to once against host a nuclear aircraft carrier in the Jacksonville region.

“As somebody who served on active duty at Naval Station Mayport and did a lot of time at NAS Jacksonville as well, those are both installations that are close to my heart,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis, a Navy veteran, highlighted the role of the Florida National Guard and emphasized Camp Blanding’s signicance.

The 73,000-acre property, he said, is the “heartbeat” of Florida National Guard operations.

“This is a site that was used all the way back in World War Two,” DeSantis noted. “It really does have a storied history. We want to maintain its upkeep and this investment will really help meet both of those needs.

Speaking alongside DeSantis, Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said the announcement is about more than military funding.

The funding, he highlighted, supports economic development and job creation in the region.

“Clay County is small but mighty,” Eagle said. “What they’re doing for our military installations, our military, veterans and beyond, is so important to this community and Northeast Florida as a whole.”

Grant funding is provided by the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program, the Defense Reinvestment Grant Program and the Florida Defense Support Task Force grant program.