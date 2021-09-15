Palm Beach Commissioner Robert Weinroth adds nearly $13K in August to defend District 4 seat

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth raised nearly $13,000 in August, bringing his total raised this election cycle to $240,000 as he defends his District 4 seat.

Weinroth’s August haul is a little more than half what he raised in July. He’s also had three separate months where he’s raised at least $40,000, including a nearly $60,000 haul in April.

That’s given Weinroth, who is so far unopposed, plenty of ammo in his war chest as he seeks a second term on the Palm Beach County Commission.

Weinroth, a former Boca Raton City Council Member, first won the District 4 seat in 2018. He earned just over 54% of the vote, defeating Billy Vale by more than 8 percentage points. No candidates have yet filed to challenge Weinroth in next year’s election.

Weinroth pulled in $3,000 from physicians in August, courtesy of three $1,000 donations. Kaufman Lynn Construction donated $1,000 to Weinroth’s reelection bid, as did Bove Development, a real estate development company.

Weinroth spent just over $3,300 in August, according to his latest financial report. Most of those expenditures — totaling $2,300 — were categorized as charitable donations. Weinroth gave $1,000 to the Jewish Education Center of South Florida and $300 to the American Cancer Society, among other smaller donations.

District 4 is located in the southeastern portion of Palm Beach County, running up the coast of the Atlantic Ocean from Boca Raton northward. The district’s boundaries extend just north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, covering parts of Delray Beach and Boynton Beach.

Since filing for reelection in February, Weinroth has spent just over $15,000. As of Aug. 31, he holds more than $225,000 in available cash. That’s the largest war chest of any Palm Beach County Commission candidate, according to the county’s most recent numbers.

Weinroth also serves on the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council as an alternate and the Florida Hate Crime Coalition.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Aug. 31.