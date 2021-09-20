September 20, 2021
Personnel note: Leslie Dughi heads to Metz Husband & Daughton

Leslie Dughi ART
Dughi brings more than 20 years of lobbying experience to the firm.

Leslie Dughi is joining the lobbying team at Metz Husband & Daughton, the firm announced Monday.

Dughi brings more than 20 years of experience in executive and legislative branch experience to the firm.

She most recently worked at the Greenberg Traurig firm, where since 2004 she had worked as a lobbyist representing clients spanning several industries, including aerospace, international auto rentals and fleet management.

Dughi has particular experience in the lobbying of health care and health insurance matters and other regulatory issues before the various state agencies and the Florida Legislature.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Leslie to our team. She has a well-earned reputation for being one of the hardest working and well-liked people in the Capitol. We are lucky to have her, and our clients will be well served by the depth of knowledge and relationships she brings to our team,” MHD lobbyist Andy Palmer said.

In addition to her lobbying experience, Dughi has considerable experience in political communications, serving as the political director for Associated Industries of Florida, the largest business association in the state.

Further, she served as the director of government affairs for the Florida Chamber of Commerce where she developed strategic relationships and led many legislative and grassroots initiatives important to the business community.

She is the second major hire at MHD in as many months. In August, the firm’s lobbying team added Karl Rasmussen as a senior policy adviser. The veteran lobbyist adds to MHD’s expertise on environment, insurance, gaming, health care, construction, technology and energy issues.

Metz Husband & Daughton operates in the administrative law, public contracting law and governmental affairs spaces. The firm represents dozens of clients in the legislative and executive branches, including well-known companies such as Microsoft, IBM, AT&T, Disney, Avis and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

In addition to the new hires, MHD’s lobbying team includes named partners James Daughton and Warren Husband as well as Doug Bell, Patricia Greene, Allison Liby-Schoonover, Palmer and Aimee Lyon.

Drew Wilson

