Florida lawmaker files bill to prohibit law enforcement cooperation with U.S. Capitol Police

Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini filed a bill Monday that would prohibit local law enforcement from assisting U.S. Capitol Police within state lines.

The bill (HB 133) would prevent state and local police agencies – or any other government agency – from aiding or cooperating with U.S. Capitol Police.

It further prohibits agencies from allowing U.S. Capitol Police to access a state or local government database.

Additionally, the measure bars government agencies from even recognizing the jurisdiction of the U.S. Capitol Police or its personnel within the Sunshine State.

“We are seeing the Capitol Police be transformed into a partisan political agency by tyrant (Nancy) Pelosi and we cannot allow a nationalized political police to creep into our State with new ‘field offices,’” Sabatini, who represents Lake County, tweeted in a bill announcement.

The proposal comes months after U.S. Capitol Police fell under scrutiny for their actions – or lack thereof – during the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection.

In wake of the riot, the federal police agency recommend disciplinary action against six officers for their actions during the incident.

Five U.S. Capitol police officers have died so far within the e since the Jan. 6 riot, CNBC reported.

Sabatini – a Florida National Guard officer and congressional candidate – has filed roughly a dozen bills ahead of the 2022 Legislative Session.

One proposal would allow Floridians to carry a firearm without a license.

Another would launch a forensic audit of the 2020 General Election involving former President Donald Trump. That bill would require Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint a third party to audit the election results.

A separate bill would bar the State Health Officer from mandating vaccinations amid a public health emergency.

The 2022 Legislative Session begins Jan. 11.

If signed into law, the U.S. Capitol Police measure would take effect immediately. The bill is not slated for committee hearings at the time of publication.