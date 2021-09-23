September 23, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Democrats belittle Ron DeSantis for equivocating on ‘heartbeat bill’

Scott PowersSeptember 23, 20214min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Tina Polsky, Dan Daley again push ‘Jaime’s Law’ to vet the sale and transfer of ammo

HeadlinesInfluence

Mike Grieco bill would give cities, counties full control over vacation rentals

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Joe Biden admin reimburses Alachua Public Schools for pay Ron DeSantis withheld over mask rules

DSC00970 3
'Governor Ron DeSantis pleads ignorance and refuses to say.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ refusal Wednesday to say how he felt about a newly-filed abortion bill based on a widely-debated Texas law has national Democrats mocking him for equivocating.

“Governor Ron DeSantis pleads ignorance and refuses to say whether he would sign this latest attack because he knows his radical views are wildly out of touch with his constituents,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Adonna Biel said in a written statement. “Floridians deserve to know where DeSantis stands on this heinous and dangerous legislation. Though he might try to hide it, Democrats will continue to hold him, and all Republican officials, accountable for their all out-war on reproductive health care.”

Biel was responding to the Governor’s rambling, non-committal answer when he was asked Wednesday about House Bill 167, filed earlier that day by Debary Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby.  HB 167, inspired by the recent Texas law that has been the center of national abortion debate for a month, would ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected — which could ban abortions after about six weeks gestation, before a mother might even know she is pregnant — and put the onus on private individuals, not law enforcement, to enforce the law.

At a Kissimmee news conference Wednesday afternoon, DeSantis sounded unprepared to comment on Barnaby’s bill. In response to one question, he stumbled through an effort to explain why the government should be regulating abortions, and then to another he declined to comment on the bill itself, saying he needed to read it first, while assuring journalists that, whatever the bill says, he is anti-abortion.

Numerous Democrats pounced quickly, including Democratic gubernatorial candidates U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“This bill is dangerous, radical, and unconstitutional,” Fried said in a statement.

The DNC made its entry into the Florida debate on Thursday.

“Despite overwhelming public support for access to safe and legal abortions, Republicans have continued their 50-year, unrelenting war on women’s health and the freedom to make decisions about their own health care,” Biel said. “Florida Republicans’ efforts are just the latest example of gross political attempts by extremists to get involved in a decision made by a person and their health care provider.”

Post Views: 138

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis New York-bound as 2024 buzz continues

nextJoe Biden admin reimburses Alachua Public Schools for pay Ron DeSantis withheld over mask rules

2 comments

  • PeterH

    September 23, 2021 at 3:05 pm

    Ronnie will sign this miserable legislation if Trump tells him to!

    Reply

  • Alex

    September 23, 2021 at 3:24 pm

    DeAnus knows he has to do something nearly as insane that violates womens rights to please the ignorant freaks that support him.

    But what, and still hope to be President because he has to draw independents and moderates?

    Lol

    Poor little DeAnus.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories