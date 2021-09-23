Ron DeSantis New York-bound as 2024 buzz continues

Gov. Ron DeSantis will have a New York state of mind next week, as he is bound for Buffalo to hobnob with Republicans in his latest out-of-state political trip.

The Buffalo News broke the story about a Tuesday fundraiser at Sinatra’s Restaurant in Buffalo.

“Those hosting the fundraiser include businessman Gerry Buchheit; Rochester fundraiser Loren Flaum; Charles P. Joyce of Wellsville, a member of the Republican National Committee; state GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy; and Buffalo developer Nick Sinatra,” the outlet wrote.

The New York trip continues a robust travel schedule for DeSantis, who the Buffalo News touts as a “potential Presidential candidate.” Days ago, DeSantis made a foray to Texas for the same purpose.

The travel comes as at least one poll suggests Republican voters may be cooling on DeSantis’ Presidential prospects.

Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence was the non-Trump favorite in a poll of 490 Republican registered voters surveyed by the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll on Sept. 15 and 16. Pence was the choice of 32% of those polled in a field without Trump, while just 20% picked DeSantis.

Though DeSantis seems to be keeping the travel schedule of someone who wants desperately to be in the 2024 conversation, he has affected coyness when asked about a potential candidacy.

“All the speculation about me is purely manufactured. I just do my job … I hear all this stuff, and honestly, it’s nonsense,” DeSantis said about the “rumors” during an early-September press conference.

That reporter got an answer, at least. Weeks back, DeSantis ignored four separate questions from Florida Politics about a trip to New Jersey for political fundraising.

A recent Vanity Fair piece quoted the Governor as saying he wouldn’t campaign openly until after winning reelection in 2022. Meanwhile, questions abound about whether DeSantis could even carry Florida if he was atop the ticket.

A recent Quinnipiac Poll suggests nearly 60% of Floridians don’t want him to run for President.