Florida lawmaker files Texas-style abortion bill

Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby has filed a Texas-style abortion ban to prohibit abortions after a fetus develops a heartbeat, legislation party leaders have been working on.

The bill (HB 167) is inspired by a recent Texas law the U.S. Supreme Court declined to rule on, allowing it to take effect in the Lone Star State. The Texas law, and Barnaby’s, circumvents abortion law precedent by putting the onus of enforcement on private individuals, not state law enforcement.

Fetuses don’t develop heartbeats until around six weeks gestation. However, most women aren’t aware they are pregnant by that point.

Barnaby’s bill doesn’t have a Senate companion measure yet. However, Senate President Wilton Simpson first said earlier this month that legislative leadership was already looking into a fetal heartbeat bill.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls similarly told reporters he is supportive of stricter abortion rules but didn’t go as far as to endorse that specific measure.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has noted his “pro-life” track record, also weighed in on the Texas bill earlier this month, calling it “interesting.” DeSantis said he would have to look into the legislation before endorsing it.

“It’s a little bit different from how a lot of these debates have gone, so we’ll have to look. I’m going to look more significantly at it,” DeSantis said.

Democrats have already started criticizing the Republican-led Legislature for moving forward with the measure. Orlando Democratic Rep. Anna V. Eskamani said abortion is a personal medical decision and that politicians shouldn’t interfere.

“It’s a sad day in the Florida House when legislation like HB167 is filed,” Eskamani said. “This gross excuse of a bill attacks women and birthing people who are seeking an abortion before they even know they are pregnant.”

“Extreme attacks on reproductive health are not about policy; it is about control, shame, and will negatively impact communities who already experience barriers to accessing care.”

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who is running in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis’ reelection, tweeted that the measure is “a direct attack on a woman’s right to choose.”

“We’re going to have to fight tooth and nail to protect reproductive freedom,” Crist said.

In 2020, DeSantis signed a law requiring minors to obtain consent from their parents before undergoing abortions.

Supreme Court precedent prohibits states from banning abortions before a fetus is viable, usually between 22 to 24 weeks. However, Texas law effectively bans abortions before many women know they’re pregnant because heartbeats become detectable around six weeks.

Earlier this month, DeSantis noted the Supreme Court didn’t directly uphold Texas’ law. The majority, against Chief Justice John Roberts and liberal justices in a dissent, said abortion providers that requested the court pause the law had not met the high burden required for a stay, in part because of the way Texas’ law is enforced.

The Supreme Court has overturned other states’ fetal heartbeat abortion bans that carried state enforcement.

“I wouldn’t read too much into it,” DeSantis said of the Court’s Texas ruling.

“But I do think that, at the end of the day, the science on this has been very powerful now for a long time,” he continued. “You go back 40 years ago, what people thought versus what they can see now, very, very powerful. So, I’ve always been somebody that really does support protections for life as best as we can do.”