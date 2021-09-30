September 30, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Jeff Brandes aims to smash Florida’s wine bottle limits … again

Anne GeggisSeptember 30, 20214min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Jim Davis, Alex Sink announce support for Ben Diamond in CD 13

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist brings on Lourdes Diaz for Hispanic outreach

HeadlinesJax

Tracye Polson among candidates to qualify for Jacksonville Special Election

bottles jpg
People can own giant bottles of wine in Florida, they just can't sell them.

Sen. Jeff Brandes says it’s time wine came in big bottles.

As he has for years before, the Republican Senator from St. Petersburg filed a bill (SB 384) Wednesday that would allow wine to be sold in containers larger than one gallon. The idea has consistently sailed through the House, only to die in the Senate.

But this year it’s going to be different, he vowed.

“It’s my last year, it’s my last shot,” term-limited Brandes joked. “I’m going to burn the place down over the wine bottle bill … and the state bird.”

Brandes has also filed legislation (SB 324) that would rescind the mockingbird’s designation as Florida’s bird.

Brandes’ bottle bill is a companion to the one Rep. Chip LaMarca filed. For Brandes, his mission to throw out limits on wine containers started with a visit to Bern’s Steak House in Tampa when he saw one of these jumbo-sized wine bottles. He was told it could not be for sale, per sale law.

“I thought, that’s a problem we can fix,” Brandes said.

It hasn’t been so simple, however. It turns out the wine distributors are lined up against the effort, he said.

“It’s one of those annoying things — it makes no sense that we would prohibit this essentially because wine distributors don’t want to upgrade their trucks,” he said.

Brandes noted that Florida residents can order for shipping a wine bottle called the Nebuchadnezzar, equivalent to 20 standard wine bottles, or even the Solomon, equivalent to 24 standard wine bottles.

But it just can’t be sold in Florida.

“You can own them and you can possess them, but we can’t sell it to you legally,” he said. “It makes no sense.”

The criminal penalty for selling oversized wine containers, currently a second-degree misdemeanor, comes with fines and even potential jail time.

Brandes said he’s bringing new determination to the repeal of wine bottle limits.

“I’ve got nothing to lose,” he joked.

Lighthouse Point Rep. Chip LaMarca said he’s honored that Brandes has joined him in the effort to bring freedom to Floridians who want to celebrate big, with large wine bottles.

“This is the year to free the grapes!” the Republican wrote in a text.

Post Views: 92

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJim Davis, Alex Sink announce support for Ben Diamond in CD 13

nextRuth's List Florida endorses Allyson 'Al' Lewis for Lakeland City Commission

One comment

  • Alex

    September 30, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    Isn’t this the same idiot Republican that tried to bypass the $10 minimum wage increase and not give it to teenagers and students?

    Lol

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories