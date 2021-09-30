Alex Ojeda to take over as Rick Scott’s state director

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has tapped Alexandra Ojeda to serve as Florida state director for his Senate office. She previously worked on Scott’s 2018 Senate campaign as his Hispanic outreach director and later as his Spanish-language press secretary.

She will start in her new role in October after serving most recently for Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. The Puerto Rico native holds a law degree from the University of Puerto Rico, where she served as a member of the Law Review.

“I’m glad to welcome Alex Ojeda back on my team as State Director,” Scott said. “She’s done an incredible job serving the people of Florida in her roles in Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office and in my Senate office, and I have no doubt she will go above and beyond to lead our hardworking team throughout the state, and help Floridians receive any federal support and information they need.”

Ojeda has long served Florida Republicans in capacities on the campaign trail, in Tallahassee and on the Hill. She interned for former Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart, a Miami Republican, after being awarded the Cordova & Fernos Scholarship in 2008. After graduating law school, she returned to Washington and worked for The Washington Center as federal relations manager. She later moved to Florida to work for the Tampa Bay Partnership, and later for Scott. She still lives in Tampa with husband James and is licensed to practice law in Florida.

Ojeda takes over as state director from John Tupps, who joined Scott’s staff after serving the Naples Republican while he was Florida Governor.

“I’d like to thank John Tupps for his amazing leadership and tireless work in this role and during his decade of public service. John was one of the earliest hires in my office in 2011 after I was elected as Governor of Florida, and his creativity, positive mindset and commitment to the job and serving Florida families have been a great influence and asset,” Scott said. “He’s truly left our state offices and constituent services team in an even better place than when he started, and I look forward to seeing Alex build on these efforts and everything she accomplishes in the role.”