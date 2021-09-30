September 30, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Alex Ojeda to take over as Rick Scott’s state director

Jacob OglesSeptember 30, 20213min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

CD 20 debate highlights broad agreement on the issues, contrasting experience

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Unknown group sends email bashing Ken Welch; is Greenlight Pinellas foe Tom Rask behind it?

FederalHeadlines

Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown

rick scott
Starting in October, she will replace John Tupps in the role.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has tapped Alexandra Ojeda to serve as Florida state director for his Senate office. She previously worked on Scott’s 2018 Senate campaign as his Hispanic outreach director and later as his Spanish-language press secretary.

She will start in her new role in October after serving most recently for Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. The Puerto Rico native holds a law degree from the University of Puerto Rico, where she served as a member of the Law Review.

“I’m glad to welcome Alex Ojeda back on my team as State Director,” Scott said. “She’s done an incredible job serving the people of Florida in her roles in Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office and in my Senate office, and I have no doubt she will go above and beyond to lead our hardworking team throughout the state, and help Floridians receive any federal support and information they need.”

Ojeda has long served Florida Republicans in capacities on the campaign trail, in Tallahassee and on the Hill. She interned for former Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart, a Miami Republican, after being awarded the Cordova & Fernos Scholarship in 2008. After graduating law school, she returned to Washington and worked for The Washington Center as federal relations manager. She later moved to Florida to work for the Tampa Bay Partnership, and later for Scott. She still lives in Tampa with husband James and is licensed to practice law in Florida.

Ojeda takes over as state director from John Tupps, who joined Scott’s staff after serving the Naples Republican while he was Florida Governor.

“I’d like to thank John Tupps for his amazing leadership and tireless work in this role and during his decade of public service. John was one of the earliest hires in my office in 2011 after I was elected as Governor of Florida, and his creativity, positive mindset and commitment to the job and serving Florida families have been a great influence and asset,” Scott said. “He’s truly left our state offices and constituent services team in an even better place than when he started, and I look forward to seeing Alex build on these efforts and everything she accomplishes in the role.”

Post Views: 97

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarco Rubio isn't bothered by Donald Trump's 'strong opinions' about Jan. 6, election legitimacy

nextCongress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown

One comment

  • Alex

    September 30, 2021 at 4:28 pm

    Is that pRicks normal face?

    Lol

    That screams “I’m an idiot”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories