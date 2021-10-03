October 3, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Voters face Monday deadline to register for St. Pete General Election
Will corporate responses affect voting legislation in Florida?

Kelly HayesOctober 3, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Bobbie Shay Lee closing in on Copley Gerdes in fundraising race

FederalHeadlines

Jose Javier Rodriguez U.S. Senate confirmation hearing scheduled for Thursday

FederalHeadlines

States and cities slow to spend federal pandemic money

I Voted paper sticker on medical face mask to illustrate in person voting

Monday is the last day to register to vote with the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office for the St. Petersburg municipal elections, set for Nov. 2.

Up for election includes the mayoral seat, four city council districts and seven charter amendments.

Former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch and St. Pete City Council member Robert Blackmon are the two mayoral candidates. The pair advanced to the General Election after receiving the highest number of votes in the August Primary Elections — Welch grabbed the top spot with 39% of the vote and Blackmon clenched the No. 2 spot with 29%.

The winner of the mayoral race will replace incumbent Mayor Rick Kriseman, who is leaving the role due to term-limits. Kriseman has endorsed Welch as his successor.

Financial planner Copley Gerdes and breast cancer advocate and lobbyist Bobbie Shay Lee will be on the ballot for a chance at the City Council District 1 seat. The race is a Special Election that was scheduled concurrently with the city’s regular municipal races for even-numbered districts, as well as the mayoral contest, to replace outgoing City Council member Blackmon, who resigned to run for Mayor.

The race for City Council District 4 features former prosecutor Lisset Hanewicz and Raymond James executive Tom Mullins. The two are running to replace Darden Rice, who is leaving office because of term limits.

In the District 8 race, Richie Floyd, a local teacher, faces former City Council member Jeff Danner. The candidates are running to replace District 8 St. Pete City Council member Amy Foster, who is also leaving office due to term limits.

The only race to include an incumbent candidate is District 6, with current City Council member Gina Driscoll running against Mhariel Summers.

While voters in the Primary Election could only cast a ballot for candidates within their City Council district, the General Election races will be voted on citywide.

Democrats represent the largest share of St. Pete voters. According to the most recent voter registration data available with the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office, the city of St. Pete has 88,055 registered Democrats and 49,527 registered Republicans.

Lakeland, Winter Haven and Fort Meade also have elections approaching on Nov. 2, with Monday being the deadline to register. Lakeland is voting for a mayor, two council members and two charter amendments. Winter Haven is choosing one city commissioner and Fort Meade is selecting two.

Post Views: 119

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJose Javier Rodriguez U.S. Senate confirmation hearing scheduled for Thursday

nextBobbie Shay Lee closing in on Copley Gerdes in fundraising race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]idaPolitics.com
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories