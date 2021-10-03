October 3, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Bobbie Shay Lee closing in on Copley Gerdes in fundraising race

Kelly HayesOctober 3, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Voters face Monday deadline to register for St. Pete General Election

FederalHeadlines

Jose Javier Rodriguez U.S. Senate confirmation hearing scheduled for Thursday

FederalHeadlines

States and cities slow to spend federal pandemic money

Gerdes, Lee

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader and lobbyist Bobbie Shay Lee is closing in on financial planner Copley Gerdes as the two face off for the St. Petersburg City Council District 1 seat.

Lee outraised Gerdes in the most recent campaign finance report, which covered the two week period of Sept. 11 through Sept. 24. In that time, Lee raised $12,750 while Gerdes collected $9,770.

However, Gerdes is still the top fundraiser, raking in $64,985 since he launched his campaign. Lee, on the other hand, has raised $56,315 total.

In the most recent period, Lee reported 40 donors to her campaign, including six $1,000 donations from organizations including Committee to Protect Florida PC, Universal Land Acquisition, LLC and Big 3 Entertainment LLC, as well as from real estate professionals like Lester Porter and William Edwards.

Lee also reported a donation from a trust affiliated with Rep. Linda Chaney, a Pinellas County Republican.

Lee spent $9,483 this past reporting period, with over $7,600 going to postage, and the remaining scattered among printing and processing fees.

Lee will enter the next reporting period with $13,241 cash on hand.

Gerdes saw 23 donors in his latest report, including seven $1,000 donations from three different realtor political committees and two local unions. Friends of Gina Driscoll, a political committee associated with the incumbent city council member, also donated $1,000.

Gerdes dished out $9,690 this period, spending about $8,000 on advertising and the remainder on processing fees and consulting services.

Gerdes will enter the next reporting period with $10,897 cash on hand.

The District 1 seat opened after City Council member Robert Blackmon resigned to run for Mayor.

Gerdes is currently polling ahead of Lee, with the survey showing 23.5% of respondents supporting Gerdes, who is the son of former City Council member Charlie Gerdes, while 20% back Lee. Still, 56% are still unsure.

Lee and Gerdes ended the Primary Election neck and neck, both taking 34% of the vote, leaving close polling data not much of a surprise in what was already expected to be a competitive race.

Post Views: 86

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVoters face Monday deadline to register for St. Pete General Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories