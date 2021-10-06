October 6, 2021
Jerry Holland launches Duval Elections Supervisor campaign with $116K banked
Duval Property Appraiser Jerry Holland.

Jerry Holland, Terry Lewis
Holland kicked in a $100K personal loan.

Jacksonville’s Jerry Holland launched his bid to once more helm the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office with strong fundraising and an even stronger personal investment.

Holland, who is in his second and final term as Duval County Property Appraiser, broke the six-figure threshold in September fundraising, as the Republican looks to return to the post he held from a 2005 Special Election until he was term-limited there in 2015.

All told, the durable political veteran brought in $116,150 in what was his first month of fundraising. This represents a strong head start with more than a year before the First Election in the countywide race. Of that sum, $100,000 was a personal loan from the candidate.

A cross-section of prominent donors showed up in Holland’s debut report.

Among them were other political veterans, including Jacksonville City Councilman and 2023 Mayoral candidate Matt Carlucci, and former state Rep. Lake Ray, now seeking a return to the office he formerly held.

Business interests, such as Sleiman Holdings and Gate Petroleum, also backed Holland’s return to the elections post after eight years helming the Property Appraiser’s office.

It remains to be seen who else will run for the office. Yet Holland’s tenure as Supervisor of Elections historically has been well-regarded, with Democrats vouching for his credibility. It is that reputation for being an honest broker that could allow him to have over two decades in constitutional offices in Duval County if he wins in 2023.

Even though Democrats command an electoral plurality in Duval County, Holland has won throughout his political career, including in his most recent Property Appraiser election.

In 2019, Holland dispatched a challenge from Democrat Kurt Kraft, carrying 66% of the vote.

There is a long way to go before ultimate clarity on Jacksonville’s 2023 ballot, of course.

Qualifying runs from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13 of that year. The First Election, which sees all candidates included and all voters eligible, is Mar. 23.

If no candidate scores a simple majority, the top two candidates move on to the General Election on May 16.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

