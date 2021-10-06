Last Call for 10.6.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham as Assistant Secretary for Legislation and Congressional Affairs at the U.S. Department of Education.

President Joe Biden nominated Graham, the daughter of former U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, earlier this year. Before Graham represented Florida’s 2nd Congressional District, she worked for Leon County Schools as director of employee relations.

“Graham brings decades of invaluable experience as a public education leader, federal legislator, and public servant to this role,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said when Graham was nominated.

Graham served one term in Congress, leaving office after redistricting shifted CD 2 from a purple district to one with a strong GOP advantage. Two years after leaving Congress, she ran for Governor and narrowly lost the Democratic nominating contest.

Several Florida Democrats celebrated her confirmation after it cleared the Senate in a voice vote early Wednesday.

“Congratulations Gwen Graham,” tweeted Sen. Annette Taddeo, a potential candidate for Governor. “You will represent Florida well and you’re just what our nation’s education system needs.”

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book also congratulated Graham, as well as the “students, families, and educators across the country who will benefit from her leadership.”

Graham joins the Department of Education at a time when the federal government and the state have been mired in a battle about federal, state and local prerogatives, especially involving mask mandates. It also comes shortly after Florida missed out $2.3 billion in federal school aid because it failed to submit a plan.

Quote of the Day



“As I like to say, and people don’t realize this, there are more redistricting plans for a state like Florida than there are quarks in the universe.” — UF political science professor Michael McDonald, on the upcoming redistricting Session.

