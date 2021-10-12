Suskey Consulting, Shumaker Advisors Florida merge

Suskey Consulting, the firm run by lobbyist Alan Suskey, is merging with Shumaker Advisors Florida, the two firms announced Tuesday.

Suskey will serve as the managing principal of state affairs for Shumaker Advisors and lead the firm’s Tallahassee practice.

“The opportunity to work with Ron (Christaldi) and the team of professionals at Shumaker was an opportunity I couldn’t pass,” Suskey said. “Combining our teams, resources and talents will enable us to deliver even more positive results for our clients, while working with a group of individuals I admire and respect.”

Christaldi, founder and president of Shumaker Advisors, praised Suskey’s work growing his consulting firm, saying he “can’t help but admire” the Suskey team.

“By joining together, we will significantly expand our presence in Tallahassee and continue to grow key relationships we have already established,” Christaldi said.

Through his consulting firm, Suskey represented various interests, including research institutes, technology companies, small businesses and local governments in Tallahassee and Washington D.C.

Shumaker Advisors is one of the fastest-growing public affairs firms in Florida. The firm has added several new hires in recent months, including former Hillsborough County Commissioners Les Miller and Sandra Murman, former Hillsborough County Assistant Attorney Jennie Granahan Tarr, former South Carolina Gov. Michael McKinley, and a former congressional chief of staff, Ryan Walker.

The Shumaker Advisors team includes former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, Amy Maguire, Mike Hamby, Joel Freedman, Melanie Griffin, former Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward, Andrew Mayts and JD White.

Suskey received broad praise from state lawmakers for making a move from an independent shop to Shumaker Advisors.

“From Soldier to advocate, Alan has proved himself to fight for what he believes in,” said Sen. Jeff Brandes. “Anyone fortunate enough to work with him will quickly discover that, and I have no doubt he will raise the bar of any organization or company he works with.”

Added Rep. Chris Latvala: “Alan is a remarkable advocate and leader. He elevates those around him, and Alan will be successful in whatever he does. I am blessed to be able to call him a friend, and I am excited for his future with Shumaker Advisors.”

Shumaker Advisors specializes in advocacy, business development, coalition building, and communication strategy at the local, state and federal level.

It’s a subsidiary of the Tampa Bay area’s largest law firm, Shumaker, founded in 1925 to provide premier legal and legislative services.