October 12, 2021
David Borrero raises $14K in September for HD 105 reelection

borrero edit
Borrero, who is currently unopposed, holds just under $70,000 as of Sept. 30.

Republican Rep. David Borrero brought in $14,000 in September as he defend his seat in House District 105.

Borrero added $10,000 through his campaign account during the month and another $4,000 via his political committee, Floridians for Prosperity.

That $4,000 came from a single donation by David Mancini, who runs a general contracting company focused on water main construction. Mancini also donated $1,000 to Borrero’s campaign account.

Two Disney-affiliated companies — The Celebration Company and Magical Cruise Company — also donated $1,000 each. Comcast and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association both sent $1,000 checks to Borrero’s campaign. The Florida Beer Wholesalers Good Government Committee and Gold Coast Beverage each contributed $1,000 as well.

Borrero also courted $1,000 donations from ASG Consulting Group and RSA Consulting Group.

Borrero showed $0 in expenses during September. That’s due in part to the fact that no candidates have filed to challenge Borrero for the HD 105 seat.

As of Sept. 30, Borrero holds just under $70,000 between his two accounts.

Borrero earned a reasonably comfortable win in 2020, defeating Democratic candidate Maureen Porras by 8 percentage points. But the district was far more competitive in 2018. Then-Republican candidate Ana Maria Rodriguez won the HD 105 contest that year by just over 400 votes.

Borrero won the 2020 race to succeed Rodriguez after the one-term Representative ran for and won an open Senate seat.

The district spans Broward and Miami-Dade counties and stretches all the way across the state to the West Coast, encompassing parts of Collier County as well. It’s unclear how the redistricting process will affect those boundaries and the district’s potential competitiveness.

Republicans in 2020 were also helped out by a surge in support in Miami-Dade County. This year’s contests will show whether that trend holds, or whether 2020 was an aberration.

Prior to entering the House following his 2020 run, Borrero served as a Sweetwater City Commissioner.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through Sept. 30.

