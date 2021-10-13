October 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ana Maria Rodriguez adds $36K in September to defend SD 39 seat
Image via Colin Hackley.

Ryan NicolOctober 13, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lori Berman, Anna Eskamani try again to get guns out of hands of domestic abusers

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Rick Kriseman to launch ‘St. Pete’s Faring Well Tour’ to wrap final term

HeadlinesInfluence

House seeks answers on fighting red tide horrors

Ana Maria Rodriguez
Rodriguez is currently unopposed, but holds more than $430,000 in cash on hand.

Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez raised $36,000 in September, giving her more than $430,000 in cash on hand to defend her Senate District 39 seat.

Rodriguez is looking like she’ll repeat as a strong fundraiser this cycle after bringing in plenty of cash last year in her first bid for the seat. Rodriguez collected $17,000 in September through her campaign account and another $19,000 through her political committee, Ethics and Honesty in Government. That September haul follows a whopping $97,500 added in August.

Several organizations in the medical field contributed to Rodriguez’s September total. Dentaquest PAC and the Florida Doctors for Private Practice PAC each donated $5,000 to Rodriguez’s PC. The Dermatology PAC of Florida and the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists PAC each contribute $2,500.

Petland also donated $2,500 to Rodriguez’s PC.

Influential lobbyist Ron Book donated $1,000 to Rodriguez’s campaign account. Book’s consulting firm and law firm also each donated $1,000. The Coates Law Firm, Jorden W. Lewin P.A. and the Weber Law Firm all donated $1,000 each. Walgreens also added $500 to Rodriguez’s bid.

Rodriguez showed $11,500 in expenditures for the month. Her PC spent $6,000 on donations to fellow Republicans, including a $3,000 donation to Wilton Simpson’s campaign for Agriculture Commissioner. Rodriguez’s PC also donated $1,000 each to Reps. Cord Byrd and Mike Caruso, as well as Doral Mayor Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez, who is pursuing a Miami-Dade County Commission seat.

The PC also spent $3,000 on political consulting with Miranda Advocacy.

Still, Rodriguez is sitting on more than $430,000 in cash on hand as of Sept. 30. So far, Rodriguez has not courted an opponent in the race. Rodriguez won the seat last November by a resounding 13 points in what was expected to be a more competitive contest.

The district covers all of Monroe County and part of southern Miami-Dade County, though it’s unclear how the redistricting process will affect those boundaries. Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline for reporting all financial activity through Sept. 30.

Post Views: 105

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Kriseman to launch 'St. Pete's Faring Well Tour' to wrap final term

nextLori Berman, Anna Eskamani try again to get guns out of hands of domestic abusers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories