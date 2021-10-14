October 14, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Sen. Jason Pizzo adds $14K to his six-figure campaign war chest in September

Anne GeggisOctober 14, 20213min0

Related Articles

Corona EconomicsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis warns that kids may not get toys for Christmas

2022Headlines

Jake Hoffman launches HD 62 campaign with $50K loan

APoliticalHeadlines

Former SFWMD Board Member Michael Collins dies in Georgia plane crash

ELECTION RESULTS - Daphne Campbell vs. Jason Pizzo
Pizzo's rival is a former Senator he unseated in 2018.

Sen. Jason Pizzo continued to add to his pile of campaign cash in September, as he defends his Senate District 38 seat from a Democratic challenger he’s faced before.

The Democrat, who lives in North Miami Beach, is facing Daphne Campbell, a registered nurse, who had been the Senator in this district in eastern Miami-Dade County. Pizzo challenged her in the 2018 Primary Election and won, however. Campbell raised no money in September and has no cash on hand, except for a $200 loan she made to her campaign in March.

Meanwhile, Pizzo’s has $618,550 on hand, mostly due to a $500,000 donation he received in January that led to some speculation he was running for Governor. The former assistant state attorney in the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has since squelched those rumors and September’s haul was comparatively modest. He brought in a total of $14,535 when adding donations to his personal campaign account and his political committee.

His personal campaign received $8,035 during September and his committee, New Opportunity Florida, collected $6,500.

Pizzo’s political committee’s biggest September donation came from Surterra Florida, a medical marijuana dispensary, which gave New Opportunity Florida $5,000. The committee also received $1,000 from FirstService Residential, a property management company in Hollywood.

Pizzo’s committee spent nothing and his personal campaign spending came in at less than $100.

The freshman Senator’s personal campaign received $1,000 donations from two Opa-locka tobacco industry members, Dosal Tobacco Corp., and Dosamar Corp.; an Aventura law firm, Capital Advocacy Group; and a Hollywood homemaker, Pat Book. His campaign also received a total of $2,500 from various affiliates of a Deerfield Beach auto dealership, Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM Family Enterprises and Jim Moran & Associates.

Senate District 38 covers eastern Miami-Dade County including Miami Beach, Bal Harbour, Golden Beach, Biscayne Park, and Miami Shores.

His campaign faced a Monday deadline to report all campaign finance activity in September.

Post Views: 64

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis warns that kids may not get toys for Christmas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories