October 15, 2021
Angel Perry draws another union endorsement in HD 50 contest

Scott PowersOctober 15, 2021

Angelique "Angel "Perry
Perry is running against three other Republicans for an open seat.

Republican labor organizer Angelique “Angel” Perry has picked up another union endorsement for her run in House District 50, this one from firefighters, her campaign announced Friday.

Perry, executive vice president of Communication Workers of America Local 3108, announced she has received backing from the the Ocoee Professional Firefighters Local 3623.

Perry is running for the seat opening in HD 50, which covers much of eastern Orange County and northeastern Brevard County. Ocoee is not in the district.

She faces three other Republican candidates, Merritt Island lawyer and Port Canaveral Commissioner Robyn HattawayOrlando businessman and Asian-American rights activist Yukong Zhao, and Christopher Wright of Orlando.

The seat is opening because Republican Rep. Rene Plasencia is running for the Senate.

No Democrats have entered the field yet, though the electorate is relatively closely split between Republicans and Democrats.

Firefighters Local 3632 President Chris Atalski praised Perry’s “commitment to the community as made evident through her life’s work” with more than 20 years in the labor movement. “She is proactively involved in fair wages, safe work environments, and women’s equality,” he said. Atalski also cites Perry’s Angel of Patriots Foundation, which helps homeless veterans.

“Representing and advocating for workers, tackling corporate America, and fighting on behalf of the working class shows Angel Perry is a no-nonsense leader who will make great strides in improving the workplaces of District 50,” Atalski said in a news release.

“I am honored to have the support of my brothers and sisters in Union Local 3623 representing some of our bravest men and women,” Perry stated. “For two decades, I’ve made it a priority to support our first responders and ensure they can continue to put food on the table for their families. In me, they will have a friend in Tallahassee that already understands them and will work to provide them the resources they need to stay safe while performing their sworn duties serving our community, especially with the added hazards the COVID-19 pandemic presents.”

Post Views: 95

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

