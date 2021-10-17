October 17, 2021
Florida Supreme Court rules against traffic ticket service

Associated PressOctober 17, 20212min0

"As a nonlawyer, TIKD simply lacks the skill or training to ensure the quality of the legal services provided."

A Miami company that offered services to fight traffic tickets was practicing law without authorization, The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The founder of TIKD, Christopher Riley, is not a lawyer. Rather he created an app and a website in which people could upload photos of their tickets and the company would then hire a lawyer to fight them.

“As a nonlawyer, TIKD simply lacks the skill or training to ensure the quality of the legal services provided to the public through the licensed attorneys it contracts with, nor does it possess the ability to ensure compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct,” the court wrote.

TIKD is no longer a registered corporation in Florida. The state Division of Corporations revoked that status last month. TIKD’s website is down, its Twitter account has been suspended and its Facebook page hasn’t been updated since 2018. A number listed for Riley in previous corporate filings was disconnected.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

