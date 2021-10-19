October 19, 2021
Charlie Crist campaign spotlights support from 100 current and former elected officials

Anne GeggisOctober 19, 2021

Crist, Charlie - 6
Crist now has two major competitors in the Democratic Primary.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s campaign for Governor continues to prove its establishment bonafides. Endorsements for the Pinellas Democrat have grown to 100 current and former elected officials, his campaign announced Tuesday.

Crist called it an “energizing milestone,” in a release from his campaign.

“I continue to be humbled and grateful for the support of community leaders and elected officials from across the state who believe in our campaign’s mission to build a Florida for all Floridians,” Crist said in the release. “With over 100 former and current elected officials and local leaders on our side, our campaign continues as focused as ever on the path forward to build a Florida for all and put the power back into the hands of the people — where it belongs.”

The latest round of support comes on the heels of Crist’s fifth statewide tour, during which he announced his “Justice for All reform agenda. It aims for broader voter restoration rights for felons who completed their sentences and more attention to areas suffering from gun violence.

Regionally, his endorsement tally is at 45 from South Florida, 39 from Central Florida, and 18 from North Florida. He has the support of 28 mayors, 16 state legislators, and 52 Black leaders.

Tuesday, the campaign highlighted the support of two Haitian-American leaders from North Miami Beach: Vice Mayor Michael Joseph and former Vice Mayor Jacques Despinosse. Other endorsements announced Tuesday came from Daytona Beach, Palatka, South Florida, and southwest Florida.

In addition to the North Miami Beach politicians, the latest endorsements include:

— Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry

— Daytona Beach City Commissioner Paula Reed

— Former Oakland Park Mayor John Adornato

— Palatka Mayor Terrill Hill

— Former Sarasota Mayor Willie Shaw

— Former state Sen. Tony Hill of Jacksonville

— Former Volusia County Circuit Judge Hubert Grimes of DeLand

— Former Volusia County School Board Member Ida Wright of Daytona Beach

Crist acknowledged there are miles to go yet. Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely believed to be near unbeatable, given his fundraising prowess, amassing $150 million for his reelection bid, according to Politico.

“I know we have a long road ahead, but with the support of the folks who know their communities best, from Tampa to Palatka to Miami, we can and will win this fight,” Crist said.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

