Florida senators propose new ZIP codes in Estero, Miami Lakes, Oakland and Ocoee

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott say Florida needs more ZIP codes.

Legislation sponsored by the senators would create ZIP codes in Estero, Miami Lakes, Oakland and Ocoee.

“Your ZIP code is more than just a number — it can determine your child’s school district, car insurance rate, your property’s value, and the efficiency in how you get your mail,” Rubio said. “This legislation would help residents residing in Miami Lakes, Ocoee, the Village of Estero, and Oakland who are impacted by their current postal codes.”

Estero, one of Florida’s youngest municipalities, incorporated in 2014. There’s one ZIP code, 33928, that lists Estero as its Post Office city, but much of the property in city limits falls into other Lee County ZIP codes.

There are four ZIP codes denoting addresses in Miami Lakes, 33014, 33015, 33016 and 33018.

Oakland has one ZIP code, 34760, but it doesn’t cover much of the Orange County municipality located south of Lake Apopka.

Ocoee in Orange County also has just one ZIP code, 34761, but portions of the incorporated city fall in three other codes.

Scott said the postal service should properly denote the communities where residents live.

“My focus every day is making Washington work for Florida families,” Scott said. “This common sense legislation ensures that postal codes properly reflect the Florida communities that make up these growing regions of our state.”

A press release announcing the effort to denote new ZIP codes did not specifically outline concerns facing each community, nor has anything been publicly disclosed to date about where the new ZIP codes would go.

The U.S. Postal Service regularly has reviewed ZIP codes since 1990. Any change to local ZIP codes must also have the approval of the district manager, the manager of operations programs support, the manager of processing and distribution, and the district manager of customer service and sales at impacted area regional offices.