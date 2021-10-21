Rick Scott, Marco Rubio say mandatory jabs kill jobs

Armed with an anecdote from the Federal Reserve, Florida’s U.S. Senators decried vaccine mandates as job killers on Thursday.

The Oct. 20 iteration of the Fed’s Beige Book depicted vaccine mandates as depressing the job market.

“Firms reported high turnover, as workers left for other jobs or retired. Child-care issues and vaccine mandates were widely cited as contributing to the problem, along with COVID-related absences,” reads the analysis.

Sen. Rick Scott said “the Federal Reserve admitted what I have been warning about for weeks: Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates are causing higher turnover, driving Americans out of their jobs and further fueling the devastating supply chain and inflation crises plaguing American families.”

“Everything Joe Biden does makes things worse for families and businesses in Florida and across America. President Biden must rescind his proposed unconstitutional vaccine mandate. I’ll never stop fighting to stop Biden’s fear-mongering, socialist madness,” Scott added.

Scott has offered energetic arguments against vaccine mandates on a regular basis, including positing that his adopted father who passed away in 2006 hypothetically would have been fired over refusing the vaccine.

Scott made the previous comments during a press conference with Republican caucus leadership Tuesday.

“My adopted father was a truck driver. He’d be in high demand today,” Scott said. “But what does the Biden Administration want to do? They want to say that he wouldn’t get to keep his job if he had any concern about taking the vaccine. So if he had any concern about taking the vaccine, he would lose his job.”

It is unknown whether the senior Scott would have harbored “concern about taking the vaccine.”

Sen. Marco Rubio offered less voluminous commentary, via a tweet spotlighting the Beige Book report.

“The Federal Reserve reports that vaccine mandates are contributing to our worker shortage,” he wrote.

Rubio, like Scott, is on the record repeatedly opposing the vaccine mandate.

“But at the end of the day, it’s up to people to make that decision,” Rubio said this summer. “The government, in a free society such as ours, there’s only so much that they can do. They can provide information. We can debunk things that aren’t true. We can provide access. It’s ultimately up to people individually to make that decision.”

Regional variations persisted in the impacts these mandates have.

“Manufacturing contacts reported higher labor turnover that some attributed to the lagged effects of the pandemic, and that others had seen in response to vaccine mandates — although one firm said that its vaccine mandate had not caused any quits,” the Boston Fed asserted.

Some places, such as the area served by the Philadelphia Fed, saw “relatively few resignations.”

Florida is resisting vaccine mandates.

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a Special Session next month to protect the rights of people who want to refuse the shot. Senate and House leadership have suggested that one way forward could be to exempt Florida from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.