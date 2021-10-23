October 23, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Rebekah Jones’ campaign releases mailers labeling Ron DeSantis as ‘cruel, corrupt’

Kelly HayesOctober 23, 20216min0

Related Articles

2022

Sheila Griffin backs Anna Paulina Luna for CD 13 run

2022

GOP uses voters to push election reforms in unlikely states

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Surgeon General asked to leave Tina Polsky’s office after refusing to wear mask

IMG-0190
Jones is running for Gaetz's seat in 2022.

Former Florida COVID-19 data analyst Rebekah Jones has kick-started her congressional campaign by sending out mailers criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, describing them as “cruel, corrupt and criminal.”

Jones, who filed to run for Florida’s 1st Congressional District on Sept. 29, garnered national attention after Florida and Tallahassee police raided her home in response to a hack of the Department of Health’s emergency communications system. Jones had called into question the accuracy of the agency’s information and said management had pushed her to manipulate data to project a more positive outlook.

However, she has denied involvement in the hack and later asked for criminal charges against her to be dropped. A Leon County judge denied her request.

Now, she’s running for Congress, and is starting her campaign with a bang.

The mailers, paid for by Jones’ campaign account, contrast her experience and priorities with that of incumbent Gaetz, as well as leaning on criticisms of DeSantis.

The mailers accuse DeSantis of “lying about COVID-19 stats,” and “firing, attacking and even raiding whistleblowers and scientists who reported his lies.” While DeSantis has been criticized by some for his response to the pandemic, which resulted in over 60,000 deaths in Florida alone, Jones does not point to any references for the accusations.

Jones’ mailers also claim that the Governor “passed restrictions on voting rights and the right to peacefully protest,” in reference to two controversial bills he signed this past year, SB 90 and HB 1, both of which are being challenged in court. To note, Republican supporters SB 90, which calls for several changes to Florida voting law, say it safeguards the election process, but Democratic opponents argue it is a form of voter suppression. As for HB 1, the state’s infamous anti-riot bill, supporters point to safety and order, while opponents question its impact on the right to protest.

The mailers also target Jones’ competitor, Gaetz, who she describes in the mailers as a climate change denier and against medical science. However, this claim may be faulty, as Gaetz has publicly acknowledged that “climate change is real,” and that humans contribute to it. Gaetz has been scrutinized, however, for proposing a bill to abolish the Environmental Protection Agency.

The mailer also highlights the current investigation Gaetz is facing for the sex trafficking of a minor, illicit drug use, misuse of campaign funds and sharing inappropriate images or videos on the House floor.

While attacking some of the state’s most prominent Republicans, the mailers also lay out Jones’ platform, and describes the candidate as “strong, smart and sincere.” Her priorities include climate action, veteran health care, LGBTQ rights, cannabis legalization and government transparency.

District 1 has remained in Republican hands for decadesand Gaetz won reelection in November 2020 by 30 percentage points.

At the time Jones posted the video, two other candidates had filed to run for Gaetz’s seat: Republicans Jeremy Kelly, a Marine Corps veteran and active duty Navy serviceman; and Greg Merk, a retired military officer and pilot who challenged Gaetz in the Primary Election last year.

Post Views: 89

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSheila Griffin backs Anna Paulina Luna for CD 13 run

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
The latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine features the 2021 Golden Rotunda award winners
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more