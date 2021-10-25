Last Call for 10.25.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Congress is still hammering out the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, and some are concerned it could bring substantial changes to the Medicare Advantage program.

Also known as Medicare Part C, Medicare Advantage is a program that provides Medicare coverage through private insurance.

Nationwide, about 27 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. That includes more than 2.2 million Floridians — about half of all Medicare-eligible residents — are enrolled in Medicare Advantage.

Depending on what is included in the final reconciliation bill, there could be substantial funding cuts which could, in turn, lead to higher costs for those who currently have a Medicare Advantage plan. Medicare Advantage recipients are particularly vulnerable to price increases, according to the Coalition for Medicare Choices.

The national grassroots organization, which includes more than 2 million Medicare Advantage recipients, notes that about half of eligible minorities enroll in Medicare Advantage. Additionally, about 40% of Medicare Advantage members make less than $25,000 per year and 57% are women.

The Coalition for Medicare Choices also touts data showing 94% of Medicare Advantage members are satisfied with their coverage, including 61% who say they are “very satisfied.”

Further, about three-quarters of seniors say the federal government should preserve Medicare Advantage funding. The same number said they would be more likely to vote for their member of Congress if they supported additional funding for Medicare Advantage.

Quote of the Day

“You talk about doctors coming from UCLA? Yeah, we have a Governor who came from Harvard. Hey, he’s not making the best decisions for our children. Where you went to school, it matters not. And now our Surgeon General is trying to play big bad wolf. He’s doing the Governor’s bidding. But he’s doing it at the expense of our children.” — Rep. Travaris McCurdy, on Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo public health guidance.

