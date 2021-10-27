October 27, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

California man arrested in alleged Matt Gaetz death threat
Image via AP.

Associated PressOctober 27, 20212min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Mobile unemployment claim access, eviction forgiveness on Janet Cruz legislative wish list

Election 2021Headlines

Florida Ethics Commission clears Ken Welch in 2018 lobbying controversy

HeadlinesInfluence

Wilton Simpson: Special Session discussion underway, details coming possibly by Friday

Matt Gaetz
The defendant is scheduled to appear in federal court in Pensacola on Friday.

A California man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz days after the Capitol riot in January, court records show.

Authorities said Eugene Huelsman, 58, was arrested last week in the Los Angeles area. He was indicted in May in federal court in Florida.

Huelsman, of Thousand Oaks, is charged with calling the Florida Republican’s office on Jan. 9 and making a threat against Gaetz and his family. The indictment refers to Huelsman’s alleged target only as M.G. but a spokesman for Gaetz has confirmed that the congressman was the subject of the threat.

Court records did not list an attorney for Huelsman. Public records did not list a phone number for Huelsman. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 123

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmy Patronis outlines 2022 priorities at Future of Florida Forum

nextFuture of Florida Forum: Wilton Simpson highlights education, environmental policy as keys to Florida’s economic success

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more