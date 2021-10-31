October 31, 2021
House Speaker Chris Sprowls is going to be a ‘bad guy’ for Halloween
Image via Colin Hackley.

Christine Jordan SextonOctober 31, 2021

FLAPOL042921CH007
There was much to-do about the Sprowls' family Halloween theme this year.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls will be the “bad guy” for Halloween, though he’s not quite sure what he will wear when he takes his two boys trick or treating Sunday night.

Sprowls told Florida Politics his family was initially considering sporting Star Wars’ outfits for the evening.

“The originals … I am an ’80s kid,” Sprowls said when asked which Star Wars movies inspired the costume choice.

But those plans were scrapped after his youngest son, 5-year-old Conrad, decided he wanted to be a zombie for Halloween. The zombie choice wasn’t inspired by “The Walking Dead.” Instead, his son spotted a zombie on a Scooby Doo episode.

“So then we were going to be Scobby Doo, the crew, Scooby Doo,” Sprowls said.

But then the Scooby Doo costumes were scrapped (or Scrappy Dooed) after Sprowls’s wife, Shannon, took Conrad and his 6-year-old brother, Prescott, Halloween shopping in Tallahassee last week while Sprowls was working at the Capitol.

“My little guy decided he was going to be a SWAT Team guy so he got a SWAT Team thing. And my other guy got an Army man (costume),” Sprowls said. “So I said to them, ‘What’s going to be my role?’ And they said, ‘You are going to be the bad guy that we go after.'”

The Speaker wasn’t sure what his villain would look like or what he would wear to depict the bad guy. Sprowls assured Florida Politics, though, that his “bad guy” outfit won’t involve a President Joe Biden mask.

The Sprowls family dressed up as astronauts last year for Halloween. The Speaker, though, wasn’t sure whether his wife would join the group costume this year.

“I haven’t asked her yet,” Sprowls said.

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

