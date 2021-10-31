October 31, 2021
‘What are we thinking?’: Rick Scott blasts payouts to separated immigrant families
Rick Scott. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

rick scott ap
Negotiated settlements loom, yet Scott's not on board.

The federal government is poised to pay members of families separated at the U.S./Mexican border nearly half a million dollars per person. And a U.S. Senator from Florida objects.

“What are we thinking? Why would we be doing this? They broke our laws. These individuals broke the laws of the United States of America, and then the (Joe) Biden administration wants to write them a check,” Scott thundered on Fox News Sunday.

“The same administration wants to snoop into your bank account and take more of your money,” Scott added, responding to proposals for increased IRS transaction monitoring on bank accounts. “This is wrong.”

Scott isn’t the only Florida leader to blast potential compensation for these individuals.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called the proposed payouts a “slap in the face” to American citizens.

“I’ve seen a lot in my day. I’ve seen a lot that’s happened in the last nine or 10 months that I never thought I’d see. But this takes the cake. If that is done, that is going to be a slap in the face to every hardworking American,” DeSantis said Friday in Lake County.

The Governor said he was “very, very concerned about reports; I think it was in The Wall Street Journal, that the Biden administration is going to pay with tax dollars hundreds of millions of dollars to people who came to our country illegally across the southern border as ‘damages.’”

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a class-action lawsuit in 2019 on behalf of people separated from their families during the Donald Trump administration, and the move appears to be for settlement with aggrieved parties. If a parent and a child were separated, each could receive the $450,000 compensation from the U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services.

NBC News reports 5,600 children were separated from parents during the Trump era, with 1,000 families still separated. Though an ACLU lawyer says the punitive policy “deliberately traumatized” these families, for DeSantis, that issue seemed more ancillary Friday.

“It’ll especially be a slap in the face to people that have immigrated legally to this country,” DeSantis adds. “That should not be allowed to stand. It’s wrong, and whatever we can do in Florida to fight back against it, we will do.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

3 comments

  • zhombre

    October 31, 2021 at 12:01 pm

    It’s the Illegal Immigrant Prize Fund.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    October 31, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    Rick Scott hand wringing over hypothetical nonsense. Joe Biden would never sign onto such a plan.

    Reply

  • Kathy

    October 31, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    This tirade from someone at the healm one of the largest Medicare fraud cases ever perpetrated. Bailed out of his company with millions in severance and “consulting” fees and now “represents” my district.

    Reply

