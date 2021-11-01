November 1, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Coming out of Halloween, gas prices remain scary

Scott PowersNovember 1, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Orlando firefighters union backs Kamia Brown for Senate

FederalHeadlines

Boris Johnson warns of ‘doomsday’ as climate summit begins

2022Headlines

Jibes continue between Lincoln Project, Donald Trump

GasPumps
At $3.31 a gallon, Florida gas prices are at the highest level since 2014.

There’s no relief from Florida gas prices as Halloween passes and a new month opens. Pump prices held steady at the year’s high-point of $3.31 heading into Monday.

AAA — The Auto Club Group reported Monday morning the same global market pressures that drove prices up everywhere remain in effect. That means Florida drivers still are seeing frightening numbers at the pump. If there’s any good news to be found, it’s that the cost of gasoline didn’t go up any more in the past week.

“Although oil prices remain elevated, they seem to have leveled off, which helped prevent any additional spikes at the pump last week,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Drivers could see another week of stagnant gas prices, unless there are any big shifts in what has become an extremely tight crude oil market.”

The Florida-wide average was $3.31 on Sunday, the same as last week, 25 cents per gallon more than a month ago, $1.26 more than a year ago, and the highest price seen since 2014, AAA reported. The record high, according to AAA, was $4.08, seen in July, 2008.

Nationally, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.40 on Sunday.

The price of crude increased a total of 12% in October, rising from $75.88 per barrel to a high of $84.65 early last week. The increased cost of crude raises the cost of producing gasoline.

On Friday, the price for U.S. crude settled at $83.57 per barrel. That was 19 cents less than the week before, and the first weekly loss in 10 weeks.

Drivers in Punta Gorda saw the state’s lowest average cost, $3.24 per gallon. That was followed by Sebring at $3.25; The Villages, Jacksonville, and Melbourne-Titusville, $3.27; Tampa, Orlando, and Pensacola, $3.28; and St. Petersburg, Sarasota, and Daytona Beach, $3.29.

Florida’s highest average pump price was found in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, at $3.46 per gallon; followed by Fort Lauderdale and Panama City, $3,35; and Miami, Fort Myers, and Sebastian-Vero Breach, $3.33.

Post Views: 136

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.1.21

nextRed tide, building height heat up Venice races

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more