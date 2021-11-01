November 1, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Amanda Makki picks up CD 13 endorsement from Largo Mayor

Daniel Figueroa IVNovember 1, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Orlando firefighters union backs Kamia Brown for Senate

2022Headlines

Jibes continue between Lincoln Project, Donald Trump

2022Headlines

Annette Taddeo adds bipartisan endorsements for Governor’s race

Makki
Six Pinellas County mayors have now endorsed Makki to replace Charlie Crist in Congress.

Republican congressional candidate Amanda Makki Monday announced her sixth endorsement from a Pinellas County Mayor.

Largo Mayor Woody Brown joined mayors from Seminole, Madeira Beach, North Redington Beach, Redington Beach and Belleair Shore in endorsing Makki to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

“She has been listening to the concerns of our residents and I’m confident that she understands the changes that we need in Washington,” Brown said. “I have endorsed Amanda Makki because I believe she will fight hard in Washington D.C. to make a real difference for our community here in Largo.”

The CD 13 GOP Primary will be a rematch of sorts for Makki. In 2020, Makki lost the Primary to Anna Paulina Luna, a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate both then and now. Luna went on to lose to Crist in the General Election, but is back for another run next year, with Crist no longer on the ballot.

The two will also face Audrey Henson in the Primary. Makki had the strongest Q3 fundraising in the GOP field. She raised $295,789 to Luna’s $231,575 and has spent far less. Henson raised $206,335 and has also kept spending down.

Last week, Makki announced she signed the Tax Payer Protection Pledge. The pledge asks congressional candidates to “oppose any and all efforts to increase the marginal income tax rates for individuals and/or businesses” and “oppose any net reduction or elimination of deductions and credits, unless matched dollar for dollar by further reducing tax rates.”

The pledge was introduced in 1986 by conservative activist Grover Norquist.

“In an era of runaway government spending by the Democrats’ one-party control of Washington, we need someone who will stop the wasteful borrowing and spending,” Makki said. “That’s why I’m committing to Pinellas County voters that they can trust me to stop the spending and not raise their taxes.”

The winner of the Republican Primary will face one of three Democrats vying for their party’s nomination — state Reps. Michelle Rayner-Goolsby and Ben Diamond or Obama-era National Security Adviser Eric Lynn.

Post Views: 93

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a pension for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBoris Johnson warns of ‘doomsday’ as climate summit begins

nextOrlando firefighters union backs Kamia Brown for Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more