November 1, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Orlando firefighters union backs Kamia Brown for Senate

Scott PowersNovember 1, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022

Amanda Makki picks up CD 13 endorsement from Largo Mayor

FederalHeadlines

Boris Johnson warns of ‘doomsday’ as climate summit begins

2022Headlines

Jibes continue between Lincoln Project, Donald Trump

Kamia Brown
Brown faces fellow Democrat Geraldine Thompson.

Democratic Rep. Kamia Brown has picked up the endorsement of the Orlando Professional Firefighters labor union in her quest to be elected to Senate District 11.

Brown on Monday announced the backing of the firefighters union, Local 1365 of the International Association of Fire Fighters, adding to a list of Democratic lawmakers who joined her campaign last month.

Brown faces Democratic Rep. Geraldine Thompson in a 2022 Democratic Primary battle for the seat. The position is opening because Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy is running for Congress instead of reelection. Senate District 11 covers western Orange County. There are no Republican or independent candidates yet.

Local 1365 represents 560 members of the Orlando Fire Department.

“During her tenure in the Florida House of Representatives, Rep. Kamia Brown has shown unwavering support for Florida’s Firefighters,” Local President Ron Glass said in a news release issued Monday by Brown’s campaign.

“Whether it be protecting our retirement benefits from unwarranted attacks, ensuring that first responders are protected against the ravages of job-related cancers, or fighting for proper funding for vital public safety initiatives, Rep. Kamia Brown has always been a steadfast champion of issues that directly affect the health and safety of firefighters throughout the state of Florida,” Glass continued.

Brown represents House District 45 in western Orange County. Thompson represents adjacent House District 44 in southwestern Orange County, and formerly represented SD 11.

In recent weeks, Brown has secured endorsements from Democratic Sens. Audrey Gibson, Lori Berman, Shevrin Jones, and Victor Torres.

The district is being redrawn based on the 2020 census. As it stands, SD 11 has a strong Democratic lean. It represents parts of the west side of Orlando, Ocoee, Apopka, Winter Garden, Windermere, and much of Orlando’s tourist corridor. The tourist corridor — including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, and International Drive — makes the district pivotal to the Orlando economy and a lucrative well for campaign contributions.

Post Views: 69

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAmanda Makki picks up CD 13 endorsement from Largo Mayor

nextJacksonville City Council panel votes against money to move confederate monument

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more