Orlando firefighters union backs Kamia Brown for Senate

Democratic Rep. Kamia Brown has picked up the endorsement of the Orlando Professional Firefighters labor union in her quest to be elected to Senate District 11.

Brown on Monday announced the backing of the firefighters union, Local 1365 of the International Association of Fire Fighters, adding to a list of Democratic lawmakers who joined her campaign last month.

Brown faces Democratic Rep. Geraldine Thompson in a 2022 Democratic Primary battle for the seat. The position is opening because Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy is running for Congress instead of reelection. Senate District 11 covers western Orange County. There are no Republican or independent candidates yet.

Local 1365 represents 560 members of the Orlando Fire Department.

“During her tenure in the Florida House of Representatives, Rep. Kamia Brown has shown unwavering support for Florida’s Firefighters,” Local President Ron Glass said in a news release issued Monday by Brown’s campaign.

“Whether it be protecting our retirement benefits from unwarranted attacks, ensuring that first responders are protected against the ravages of job-related cancers, or fighting for proper funding for vital public safety initiatives, Rep. Kamia Brown has always been a steadfast champion of issues that directly affect the health and safety of firefighters throughout the state of Florida,” Glass continued.

Brown represents House District 45 in western Orange County. Thompson represents adjacent House District 44 in southwestern Orange County, and formerly represented SD 11.

In recent weeks, Brown has secured endorsements from Democratic Sens. Audrey Gibson, Lori Berman, Shevrin Jones, and Victor Torres.

The district is being redrawn based on the 2020 census. As it stands, SD 11 has a strong Democratic lean. It represents parts of the west side of Orlando, Ocoee, Apopka, Winter Garden, Windermere, and much of Orlando’s tourist corridor. The tourist corridor — including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, and International Drive — makes the district pivotal to the Orlando economy and a lucrative well for campaign contributions.