Alex Andrade, Jayer Williamson to raise cash during Blue Angels air show

Reps. Alex Andrade and Jayer Williamson hope to collect some checks when the Blue Angels fly over Pensacola Beach this weekend.

The Northwest Florida Republicans have planned a fundraiser for the Blue Angels’ — also known as the U.S Navy Flight Demonstration Team — homecoming air show on Nov. 6.

The fundraiser invitation promises an oceanfront view of the final day of festivities, which will feature a full slate of top-tier pilots beginning with the U.S. Navy Training Air Wing SIX at 11:20 a.m. and concluding with the top-billed squad from 2-2:45 p.m.

Andrade and Williamson’s event kicks off a little earlier. Attendees can grab breakfast with the two lawmakers at 9 a.m. at the Pensacola Beach Hilton. They’ll mosey over to watch the air show at 1 p.m.

Money raised will be deposited into Constituent Priorities, Andrade’s affiliated political committee. The suggested donation is $2,500 for a family of four.

Both Andrade and Williamson, who is chair of the Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee, are up for reelection next year.

Andrade represents House District 2, which covers parts of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. He was first elected to the House in 2018. Williamson, meanwhile, is running for a fourth and final term in the House. He represents House District 3, which covers parts of Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties.

Both districts have a substantial GOP advantage and, given the regional lean, it’s unlikely reapportionment will change that.

Williamson is so far unopposed while Andrade is one of four candidates vying for HD 2.

He currently faces Republican Jon Litton and Democrats Chase Romagnano and Carollyn Taylor. Neither Democrat has reported any fundraising and Andrade held a tenfold fundraising advantage over Litton heading into October.

The fundraiser invitation is below.