November 2, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Bill to stiffen penalties for firefighter killers clears first committee

Jason DelgadoNovember 2, 20213min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Down for everyone or just me?: State website offline four days

HeadlinesInfluence

VISIT FLORIDA extension clears first Senate panel

HeadlinesInfluence

Lotto winners one drawing ball closer to scoring big on anonymity

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY, 2018 Firefighters spraying down fire during firefighting training exercise
Firefighters currently lack the same justice offered to police and correctional officers.

A Senate committee passed a bill Tuesday that would stiffen criminal penalties against those who murder an on-duty firefighter.

Under the proposal (SB 370), the convicted murderer of a firefighter would face the same consequences as a person who killed a police or correctional officer — life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Republican Sen. Ed Hooper — a former firefighter himself — is the bill sponsor.

“Those that serve and protect us need to have the same protection when they are attacked and killed,” Hooper said.

The Senate Criminal Justice Committee voted unanimously in favor of the bill. Lawmakers heard testimony from Randy Wise, a representative of the Florida Professional Firefighters association.

Wise shared the story of two Jacksonville firefighters who were stabbed in 2020 by a patient while riding in the back of an ambulance. It was that incident, Wise said, that exposed the need for enhanced firefighter protections.

Beyond “routine” calls, firefighters also serve alongside police during mass casualty incidents. In 2017, after the Pulse Massacre, the city of Orlando issued ballistic vests and helmets to firefighters and medics. The June 12 terrorist attack killed 49 and injured more than 60 in downtown Orlando.

“Daily, these firefighters encounter attacks and we want to make sure that these criminals who do these attacks are treated appropriately,” Wise added.

Hooper’s proposal will appear next before the Senate Government Oversight Committee and the Senate Rules Committee. If signed into law, it would take effect October 1, 2022.

Hooper is also championing a bill seeking to close a loophole within the Firefighter’s Bill of Rights. The measure (SB 264) would prevent the use of informal investigations.

“Let’s try to change the language to more mirror like, the Police Officers’ Bill of Rights (so) there’s no such thing as an informal inquiry, there’s an investigation,” Hooper told Florida Politics in October.

The 2022 Legislative Session begins Jan, 11 2022.

Post Views: 127

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCFO Jimmy Patronis demands feds refund Florida income taxes over border payouts

next'Victims of Communism Day' bill requiring public school lesson advances

One comment

  • Alex

    November 2, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    What about stiffening penalties for crimes against people in the LGBTQ community?

    Oh……wait.

    This is Floriduh, where hate, ignorance and bigotry flourish.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories