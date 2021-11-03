Dana Trabulsy files bill to include history of African-American cemeteries in public schools

Fort Pierce Republican Dana Trabulsy Tuesday filed legislation to encourage Florida public schools to teach children the history of local African-American cemeteries.

The bill would add one sentence to existing Florida statute on the teaching of African-American history.

“Members of the instructional staff are encouraged to include the history of local African-American cemeteries in the study of the history of African Americans when practicable,” the sentence reads.

The bill comes after the 2019 discovery of a forgotten African-American cemetery beneath a Tampa Heights neighborhood. That find spurred the search and eventual discovery of more African-American cemeteries around Tampa Bay and Florida.

During the last Legislative Session, two Tampa Democrats, Rep. Fentrice Driskell and Sen. Janet Cruz, were able to pass a bill leading to the formation of the Abandoned African-American Cemeteries Task Force. They had also pushed for the task force a year before.

Trabulsy’s bill is not related to the task force. But during a meeting of the task force last week, members identified education as one aspect of a three-tier framework for the recommendations it will send to the Legislature by the end of the year.

While the title only mentions African-American cemeteries, Trabulsy’s bill also goes beyond anything to do with them.

The bill addresses paragraph H in subsection two of section 42 of Florida Statute Chapter 1003. The section covers required instruction in Florida public schools. The two-sentences of paragraph H are the only ones dealing with African-American history.

Paragraphs S and T deal with a character development program geared toward patriotism and respect for authority, and teaching about sacrifices made by veterans.

Trabulsy’s African-American Cemeteries bill also asks the Board of Education to adopt standards to add a “character development program that incorporates the values of the recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor and that is offered as part of a social studies, English Language Arts, or other schoolwide character building and veteran awareness initiative meets the requirements of paragraphs (s) and (t)(sic).”

Trabulsy did not respond to a request for comment.

Driskell could not be reached Wednesday morning.