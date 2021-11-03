November 3, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Lisset Hanewicz spent $5 less per vote than opponent Tom Mullins

Kelly HayesNovember 3, 20214min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Beach smoking change clears first Senate committee

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 11.3.21: Democratic drama

HeadlinesInfluence

Dana Trabulsy files bill to include history of African-American cemeteries in public schools

Gonzalez Hanewicz, Mullins
Hanewicz will succeed City Council member Darden Rice.

Recently elected St. Petersburg City Council member Lisset Hanewicz spent about $5 less per vote in her campaign for the District 4 seat compared to opponent Tom Mullins, giving her a bigger bang for her buck.

Hanewicz, who took the seat Tuesday night with 55% of the vote, spent $3.44 per vote. Mullins, on the other hand, spent $8.86 per vote, pulling 45%.

Florida Politics calculated the price per vote using the candidates’ final campaign finance reports, including the total spending since the start of each campaign. That number is then divided by the number of votes each candidate received.

Mullins spent $129,338 more than Hanewicz overall and received fewer votes, making for a poor return on investment. The Raymond James executive spent a total of $243,806 since launching his campaign and earned 27,503 votes Tuesday night, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office results. Hanewicz, a former prosecutor, dished out $114,358 and received 33,238 votes.

The District 4 race saw the largest campaign funding outside of the city’s mayoral election.

Despite leading throughout the the Primary race, Hanewicz’s edge was quickly wiped out in the runoff, when Mullins, pulling from his own bank account, gave himself a $236,100 boost in campaign funding, including cutting a $90,000 check just two weeks before the election.

Hanewicz, on the other hand, primarily relied on individual donors and Democratic organizations for funding, although she too contributed $5,000 to her campaign when she launched it.

Both candidates finished the race with money left in their campaign accounts, Hanewicz, who raised a total of $121,139, was left with $6,781 and Mullins, who raised $259,355, has $15,549 remaining.

According to the Florida Election Code, leftover funds in the campaign accounts must be disposed of within 90 days after a winner is declared. Campaigns can dispose of the funds by donating them to a nonprofit, giving up to $25,000 to their associated political Party, or reimbursing contributors pro rata.

Hanewicz will take office on the Jan. 6, and will hold a four-year term.

Post Views: 108

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDana Trabulsy files bill to include history of African-American cemeteries in public schools

nextJacksonville Bold for 11.3.21: Democratic drama

One comment

  • Georgia

    November 3, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    My buddy’s sister makes $95/hr on the pc. She has been out of work for eight months but last month her pay check was $25450 merely working on the pc, pop over here…… Visit here

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories