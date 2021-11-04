‘Six million smackeroos’: Gov. DeSantis brings road funds to Jax’s Cecil Airport

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville Thursday, highlighting a local allocation from the Job Growth Grant Fund at Cecil Airport.

“Six million smackeroos, not a bad day at the office,” quipped DeSantis during the check ceremony.

The Governor, accompanied by other state leaders and two state legislators who represent Duval County, discussed the past and the future of what once was a military airbase.

The former Cecil Field was repurposed in recent decades for commercial uses, and as Duval County grows so do its offerings.

DeSantis said there has been “wave after wave” of investments that have made Cecil a leader in aerospace, and to that end he granted $6 million to JAA to support construction of nearly 2 miles of roadway.

The commitment will be split 50/50 between the Florida Department of Transportation and Space Florida, said DeSantis, allowing a “significant increase” in launches from the space port.

DeSantis expects more than 6,200 jobs at Cecil after the roadway is built, doubling the workforce at the facility.

“Governor, we’re grateful for this investment,” said Mayor Lenny Curry, who lauded DeSantis for his “strong, tough leadership.”

Rep. Wyman Duggan of HD 15, which houses Cecil Field, said the investment would “set the table for tremendous opportunity in Northeast Florida.”

“The commercial space industry wants to get to space. Northeast Florida is one of the few places on the planet where you can get to any orbit from here,” Duggan said. “People are going to want to come here to spend their money to get to space.”

The legislator said this roadway investment would drive support jobs, such as in sheet metal fabrication.

Rep. Cord Byrd of HD 11 also had good things to say.

“Florida has always been a gateway to the stars,” said the legislator from Jacksonville Beach. “Investments such as this will just reaffirm that Florida will lead the way.”