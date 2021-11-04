Gov. DeSantis wants action on undocumented immigrant ‘dumping’ after Jacksonville murder

Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned a murder committed by an undocumented immigrant, urging legislative action to stop the “reckless and wrong” policies that allowed the murderer into the country.

“He should have never been in this country to begin with. And definitely should not have been dumped in the state of Florida,” DeSantis thundered in Jacksonville Thursday.

As the New York Post reported, a 24-year old Honduran immigrant, Yery Noel Medina Ulloa, who told authorities he was 17 when entering the country, killed a Jacksonville man who gave him a place to stay.

While it is unclear if Ulloa got into the country via one of the Joe Biden administration facilitated flights that redistributed undocumented minors in recent weeks, the Governor is taking no chances, connecting the practice with the Jacksonville killing.

“What the Biden administration is doing, they’re flying in people who came illegally, dumping a lot in Jacksonville in the middle of the night. And there was an individual who had posed as a 17 year old, actually was in the mid-twenties, brought here, had been here, ended up committing a murder,” DeSantis said.

“These are middle of the night flights. No notification to the state or anybody. This is not the way you keep people safe,” DeSantis said. “It’s reckless and it’s wrong.”

The Governor vowed action.

“I’m going to ask the Legislature to see what can we do to make sure they can’t just do this with impunity,” DeSantis said, noting “private contractors” are doing the work.

The Governor may issue an executive order also.

“I’m going to see what we can do from executive,” DeSantis said, noting his administration is challenging so-called “catch and release” policies in court.

The Governor has previously contended that 70% of undocumented immigrants apprehended at the southern border are headed to Florida.

The Governor’s comments jibe with what he told the Post in a statement.

“This horrific crime is the latest example of how unfettered illegal migration costs Floridians’ lives,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has taken executive action previously against what he calls the “Biden border crisis.”

His Executive Order 21-223 bans “all Florida agencies under the purview of the Governor from facilitating illegal immigration into Florida, unless otherwise required by federal or state law, and require the collection of information from state officials on the scope and costs of illegal immigration in Florida.”

DeSantis sent a letter to Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, on August 26. That missive posed questions about resettlement, and thus far it has gone unanswered.