November 4, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Rene Flowers backs Lindsay Cross for HD 68

Kelly HayesNovember 4, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ruth’s List Florida endorses Eunic Ortiz in SD 24

2022Headlines

More issues, less Donald Trump: Republicans see model after Virginia win

2022Headlines

All eyes on vulnerable House Democrats after election losses

Cross_Flowers
Cross is running to replace Rep. Ben Diamond.

Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers is endorsing Lindsay Cross to replace Rep. Ben Diamond in House District 68.

Flowers, who was first elected to the County Commission in 2020, cited Cross’ commitment to sustainability and climate resiliency. Flowers previously served on the Pinellas County School Board from 2012 to 2020, where she served as chair for two terms.

“Pinellas County is one of the most vulnerable regions in the country and Lindsay has been a leader in addressing climate resiliency,” Flowers said in a statement. “Lindsay will stand strong by supporting the use of renewable energy despite those in Tallahassee who have pre-empted cities and counties from setting renewable energy goals. I know that Lindsay will fight those dangerous preemptions and move (the) Tampa Bay area to be more resilient so that we can preserve the beauty we enjoy for our children.”

Cross, who works as an environmental scientist, thanked Flowers for her support, echoing her call for local control and environmental protection.

“Commissioner Flowers has a long track record of service to our community. That’s why it’s so humbling to have her in my corner on this campaign,” Cross said in a statement. “We both know that Pinellas County, our region, and our state can do more to protect our environment. Local control is key so that each community can set goals, policies, and programs that are right for them. It’s something I’ll be fighting for in Tallahassee and I’m truly honored to have Commissioner Flowers’ support to do just that.”

Diamond is vacating his House seat to run for Congress.

Cross was previously endorsed by St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard, Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson, Gulfport City Council member Michael Fridovich, Largo City Commissioner Eric Gerard and Belleair Bluffs Commissioner Joseph Barkley III.

Cross challenged Sen. Jeff Brandes in the 2018 race for Senate District 24, losing by about eight percentage points. Her odds are better in 2022, assuming HD 68 remains a Democratic-leaning district after reapportionment.

Currently, she is the only candidate seeking the seat. As of Sept. 31, the latest finance report available, she had raised $75,697 for her campaign.

HD 68, which covers part of Pinellas County, has a nearly 7,000 voter registration advantage with 46,096 Democrats to 39,207 Republicans. But with redistricting occurring ahead of the 2022 election, that could change if the Republican majority in the Legislature redraws boundaries to boost its advantage.

Post Views: 81

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis wants action on undocumented immigrant 'dumping' after Jacksonville murder

next'This rule is absolutely going down:' Gov. DeSantis rebukes vaccine mandate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories