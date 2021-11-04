November 4, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

‘This rule is absolutely going down:’ Gov. DeSantis rebukes vaccine mandate
Image via The Governor's Office.

Jason DelgadoNovember 4, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida nursing homes, VA facilities, get 3-month, $104 million bump to cover increased nursing costs

America in CrisisHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis wants action on undocumented immigrant ‘dumping’ after Jacksonville murder

2022Headlines

Ruth’s List Florida endorses Eunic Ortiz in SD 24

governor-ron-desantis-floridas-seaports-are-open-and-ready-to-meet-holiday-demands_51608053334_o (Large)
DeSantis is among a handful of Republican state leaders rebuking the mandate.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday vowed to challenge the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, calling the order unconstitutional and an “abuse of emergency power.”

“Florida will contest that immediately,” DeSantis said, later adding, “I think this rule is absolutely going down.”

The legal call-to-arms comes hours after White House officials unveiled a finalized version of the U.S. employer mandate.

Under the rule, employers with more than 100 workers must ensure employees are fully vaccinated or provide weekly COVID-19 testing. The mandate, officials say, will impact roughly 84 million workers, or two-thirds of private sector jobs. The rule will take effect Jan. 4.

“People should not be in a situation where they’re faced with the jab or their jobs,” DeSantis objected at a Jacksonville event. “We want to protect people’s jobs. It’s not right to treat people that way.”

The 490-page rollout comes weeks after Biden lashed out at unvaccinated Americans. They, Biden charged in September, are causing “a lot of damage.”

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden told unvaccinated Americans.

The order, implemented by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), threatens steep fines. Businesses may face fines upward of $14,000 per violation, OSHA officials said.

A separate order, meanwhile, carries more stringent requirements.

Health care workers at facilities and hospitals that accept Medicare and Medicaid will be required to get vaccinated under a ruling issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Additionally, employees of the executive branch and contractors in business with the federal government will also be required to get vaccinated — with no option to test out.

DeSantis is among a handful of Republican state leaders rebuking the mandate. Speaking in Jacksonville, he reiterated his opposition to the mandate.

Among other arguments, DeSantis asserted OSHA lacks the authority to impose such a sweeping mandate, even under emergency rules.

The mandate, he further contends, is part of a broader overreach by the federal government

“That’s not the way our constitutional system is set up,” DeSantis said. “Florida will be responding.”

State lawmakers will convene this month to discuss the vaccine requirements.

DeSantis — who ordered a Special Session in October, to be held this month — is asking lawmakers to consider legislation to protect employees and job applicants from discrimination over their vaccination status.

He also wants the Republican-led Legislature to avail unemployment benefits to people who lose work because of their vaccination status.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls is among those leading the legislative charge.

“From OSHA mandates to CRT, Joe Biden wants to use the government to re-engineer America,” Sprowls tweeted. “In FL, we’ve built a state that respects work, cops, parents & personal responsibility. I look forward to standing with my friends Gov. Ron DeSantis & (Senate) President Wilton Simpson to keep FL free.”

The Special Session begins Nov. 15.

Post Views: 110

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRene Flowers backs Lindsay Cross for HD 68

nextFlorida nursing homes, VA facilities, get 3-month, $104 million bump to cover increased nursing costs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories