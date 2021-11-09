UCLA sources: Joseph Ladapo did not treat COVID-19 patients

Florida’s new Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo did not treat COVID-19 patients at UCLA as he has asserted, charges a report that aired Monday night on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show.

The liberal show’s host, Maddow, said the show’s staff spoke with four UCLA sources, whom she did not identify, who disputed Ladapo’s statements that he was a frontline doctor there treating COVID-19 patients during the coronavirus crisis.

The 12-minute segment began with Maddow recapping the controversies surrounding the right-wing “America’s Frontline Doctors” group, of which Ladapo was a member, as well as some of his other controversies, including refusing to wear a mask in the office of Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky, a cancer patient.

Maddow’s report then challenged his claimed credentials as a frontline COVID-19 doctor at UCLA’s flagship hospital prior to his selection by Gov. Ron DeSantis to become Florida’s Surgeon General in September.

“We have new reporting tonight that calls that into question,” Maddow declared.

Maddow said her show’s staff repeatedly tried to get information about Ladapo’s UCLA tenure from the university, but UCLA officials would not respond. She also said staff sought response from Ladapo, but the Florida Department of Health also would not respond. So it called and emailed colleagues and coworkers at UCLA, and communicated with many.

“Four of these sources tell us that before that (America’s Frontline Doctors) press conference he took part in on the steps of the Supreme Court in July, 2020, in which he billed himself as one of America’s frontline doctors, our sources who worked beside him at UCLA tell us that they do not believe Dr. Ladapo had actually treated COVID patients at all at UCLA,” Maddow said.

“They also said that his numerous op-eds (columns published in newspapers) greatly mischaracterized the type of work that he was doing during the pandemic,” Maddow added.

Maddow said her show also obtained scheduling documents from UCLA covering the period from June, 2019, through September, 2021. The documents showed numerous UCLA doctors assigned to treat COVID patients at various times, but never Ladapo.

She specifically cited one Ladapo op-ed column, published in USA Today on March 24, 2020, in which he wrote that he had “spent the past week taking care of patients with COVID-19 at UCLA’s flagship hospital.” She said the scheduling records for that month do not show Ladapo ever treating anyone in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit.

Neither the Florida Department of Health nor the Executive Office of the Governor immediately responded to a Florida Politics inquiry Tuesday morning about Maddow’s report.

Maddow also said Ladapo’s appearance at the America’s Frontline Doctors press conference in July, 2020, “ignited conversations inside of UCLA about his work and how his actions were affecting the reputation of UCLA and its hospital.”