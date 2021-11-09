November 9, 2021
Ed Hooper to hold reelection fundraiser Nov. 30 in Tallahassee
Ed Hooper. Image via Colin Hackley.

FLAPOL101519CH028
Senate President Wilton Simpson and Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo will attend.

Sen. Ed Hooper is holding a fundraiser for his reelection campaign in Tallahassee later this month.

The Sarasota Republican’s event will take place at The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association building at 230 S. Adams St. on Nov. 30, starting at 5:30 p.m.

An event invitation lists Senate President Wilton Simpson and Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo on the host committee.

Hooper has held the District 16 seat in the Senate since 2018. A retired firefighter, he previously served four terms in the state House before exiting in 2014 because of term limits. Currently, the incumbent is the only declared candidate for next year’s election.

The current SD 16 has a Republican advantage. The seat was a top target for both parties three years ago. Former Rep. Amanda Murphy, a moderate Democrat who flipped a GOP House seat in the mid-2010s, pulled in about 47% of the vote to Hooper’s 53% in a heads-up race.

Registered Republicans make up about 38% of the SD 16 electorate while Democrats hold a 31% share and third- and no-party voters make up the balance.

To date, Hooper has raised $165,100 through his official campaign account and has about $138,000 banked. He has another $472,000 in his political committee, Friends of Ed Hooper, for an on-hand total of $610,000 as of Oct. 31.

The fundraiser invitation is below.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

