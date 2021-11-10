Jason Holloway cuts $8K check to campaign, continues to lead HD 67 fundraising race

Republican Jason Holloway contributed $8,000 to his campaign for Florida House District 67, keeping him at the top of the funding race against former Rep. Kim Berfield as they battle to replace Rep. Chris Latvala.

Holloway, a former legislative aide for Sen. Darryl Rouson, brought in $8,300 in October between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Keep Florida Red 2022. Berfield’s campaign collected $5,350 in the same timeframe.

In addition to his self-financing, Holloway reported one individual contribution to his campaign in October for $250. His affiliated political committee also received a $50 donation.

His campaign spent $444 last month, including $350 on accounting services. Holloway’s political committee did not report any expenditures in October.

Since entering the race, Holloway has raised $94,846 between his campaign and political committee, including $14,000 in self-funding. He enters November with $83,701 available between the two funding sources.

Berfield’s October funds came from seven contributors, including five $1,000 donations from Cantens Consulting LLC, NACM-ICPC PAC and Florida Internet and Television Trade Association.

Berfield spent $464 last month, including $450 on advertising.

The former Representative has raised a total of $53,035 since starting her campaign in June and enters November with $51,250 on hand.

A third Republican challenger, Jim Vricos, who entered the race in mid-October, reported raising $4,500 in the past month, including $2,500 in self-funding, and two $1,000 donations from individuals. He has not reported any expenditures so far.

A Democrat, Joseph Saportas, entered the race in late July and has not reported any fundraising. Saportas ran an unsuccessful campaign for Pinellas County Tax Collector in 2020, losing to incumbent Charles Thomas after running a largely unproductive campaign against a powerful incumbent.

Latvala is leaving office due to term limits and is running for Pinellas County Commission in either 2022 or 2024. He has not yet made a decision on which seat he will seek, but with 2022 right around the corner, it’s likely voters will know soon. Latvala has already endorsed Berfield as his successor.

HD 67 covers parts of mid- and north Pinellas County, including parts of Clearwater and Largo. The Primary Election is Aug. 23, 2022.