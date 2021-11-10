Lindsay Cross reaches $83K raised with $7.5K October haul

Environmental scientist Lindsay Cross has raised $83,207 since launching her campaign for House District 68 in June.

Cross, who is so far the only candidate in the race to succeed Rep. Ben Diamond, collected $7,510 in October, according to campaign finance reports submitted to the Florida Division of Elections Wednesday. Her affiliated political committee, Moving Florida Forward, reported no donations in October.

The St. Petersburg Democrat reported 53 donors in the last month, including three $1,000 drops from the Florida Cow PAC and Ruth’s List Florida, which previously endorsed her campaign. Cross also received a $100 donation from Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers, who announced her endorsement early this month.

Cross’ campaign spent $1,413 in October, primarily on consulting services. Cross’ political committee spent $330 on legal and administrative expenses.

Between her campaign and political committee, Cross has $87,745 cash on hand, with surplus funds spilling over in her political committee from a previous campaign in 2018. During her current campaign running for HD 68, Cross’ political committee has only collected $3,500, but she raised $415,100 in a previous bid for Senate, during which spent $397,815.

Cross challenged Sen. Jeff Brandes in the 2018 race for Senate District 24, losing by about 8 percentage points. Her odds are better in 2022, assuming HD 68 remains a Democratic-leaning district after reapportionment.

HD 68, which covers part of Pinellas County, has a nearly 7,000 voter registration advantage with 46,096 Democrats to 39,207 Republicans. But with redistricting occurring ahead of the 2022 election, that could change if the Republican majority in the Legislature redraws boundaries to boost its advantage.

Cross has earned endorsements from out-going St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard, Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson, Gulfport City Council member Michael Fridovich, Largo City Commissioner Eric Gerard and Belleair Bluffs Commissioner Joseph Barkley III.