November 11, 2021
Dave Eggers collects $21K in October for Pinellas County Commission reelection

Dave-Eggers
Eggers has served on the Commission since 2014.

Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers collected $21,270 in October for his reelection campaign to the District 4 seat.

Eggers currently serves as the chair of the Commission. He was first elected in 2014.

Eggers reported 77 donors to his campaign in October, including 10 $1,000 contributions from businesses like Jeffrey David Nelson Construction, Navron Corporation, Home Port Marina Inc., Rebco Enterprises Inc. and Prior Marina.

His campaign also received a $250 donation from Pinellas County Clerk of Court Ken Burke.

“I am so thankful for the outpouring of support our community has shown to our campaign and our conservative message,” Eggers said in a statement. “Pinellas County deserves a local leader who has proven experience keeping our neighborhoods affordable, our businesses open and our beaches clean. I’m excited for the opportunity to offer that leadership.”

Eggers spent $2,513 in October, with $2,000 going to financial consulting, $250 for an event and the remainder on processing fees.

Since launching his campaign, Eggers has collected $37,880, including $1,000 in self-funding. He enters November with $33,093.

Right now, Eggers is the only candidate in the race; however, Rep. Chris Latvala is considering challenging the incumbent for the seat.

If Latvala jumped into that race, it would likely be a competitive Republican Primary between a sitting legislator and an incumbent Commissioner.

Latvala told Florida Politics he decided to consider challenging Eggers after learning the Commission was planning to hold its first meeting on redistricting ahead of the 2022 elections without live-streaming or televising the meeting, prompting concerns incumbents would try to draw lines favoring their own reelections.

District 4 covers the northernmost parts of Pinellas County, including Palm Harbor, East Lake, Tarpon Springs, Dunedin and Safety Harbor.

Categories