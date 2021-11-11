Charlie Crist’s bid for Governor earns nod from nation’s largest union for federal workers

Democrat Charlie Crist’s campaign to be Florida’s next Governor has won the endorsement of the largest union for federal workers, the campaign announced Thursday.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) cited Crist’s long history of supporting Florida workers as he has served in numerous roles, even when he was a Republican.

The union represents some 294,000 active and retired federal employees in Florida, according to a news release from the Crist campaign. Nationally, AFGE bargains for 700,000 federal and Washington government workers, the release said.

“As former Governor and current Congressman for Florida’s 13th district, Charlie Crist has continuously shown his commitment to workers and the unions that represent them,” said David Mollett, the AFGE District 5 national vice president. “With a proven AFGE voting record and voting in favor of critical labor reform policies such as the PRO Act, Crist is the clear choice for working people in Florida.”

The PRO Act expands labor protections for workers who want to organize for collective bargaining. It also allows collective bargaining agreements to require all represented employees pay union dues. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives in March with all congressional Democrats except one voting for it. The act awaits a vote on the Senate floor.

Crist has given up his seat in Congress in a bid to return to the Governor’s Mansion, this time as a Democrat. To challenge the Republican incumbent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, he must win the Democratic Primary Election.

Crist said he was honored to win the endorsement of the union.

“Union workers are the backbone of this state and nation, and essential to Florida’s economy,” he said in a news release. “As we fight to build a Florida where hard-working, middle-class families have a seat at the table, AFGE’s support means our message is resonating with Floridians from Tampa Bay to the Panhandle, and all across our great state.”

Crist has also highlighted the endorsement of elected Democrats throughout the state to emphasize his mainstream appeal.

“This is only the beginning,” Crist said. “We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and restore the power of the people in 2022.”