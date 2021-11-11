Chip LaMarca raises $83K in October, marking highest monthly fundraising this cycle

Donors busted turned on the faucet for Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca last month, pouring in more than $83,000 in October for his House District 93 reelection bid.

That’s the highest monthly haul this cycle for LaMarca, who has been a strong fundraiser in his previous campaigns for the seat.

The construction management company Moss & Associates gave $15,000 last month to LaMarca’s political committee, Citizens Helping Improve Policy. That marked the largest single donation for the month as LaMarca’s PC collected $42,000 overall. NextEra Energy donated $2,500, while Walmart added a $2,000 contribution.

LaMarca also collected just over $41,000 through his campaign account. Several big corporate donors also chipped in there. Comcast, Duke Energy, T-Mobile and Target each donated $1,000 to LaMarca’s campaign. AutoNation and FRF Fire PC also added $1,000 each.

LaMarca spent just over $4,400 in October, mostly on fundraising expenses. That leaves the HD 93 incumbent with just under $149,000 in available cash, though he’s yet to court an opponent for the seat.

HD 93 spans the northeastern part of the county including Lighthouse Point and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, though it’s unclear how the redistricting process will affect those boundaries. LaMarca is the only Republican whose district sits fully within deep-blue Broward County.

LaMarca succeeded former Republican Rep. George Moraitis in that seat, after Moraitis represented the district for eight years. LaMarca first won the seat in 2018 with a 7 point win. He built on that margin in 2020, defeating Democrat Linda Thompson Gonzalez 55% to 45%, earning a second term in the House. So far, Democrats have not gotten behind another serious challenger for the seat this cycle.

LaMarca served several years on the Lighthouse Point City Commission before joining the Broward County Commission with a 2010 win. After moving to the state Legislature, LaMarca pushed bipartisan measures in his first term, including a landmark bill allowing college athletes in the state to get paid for their name, image and likeness.

Candidates and political committees faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 31.