Jordan Leonard brings in nearly $16K in October, increases cash advantage in HD 100

Bay Harbor Islands Council member and former Mayor Jordan W. Leonard added just under $16,000 to his campaign last month as he seeks the Democratic nomination in House District 100.

Leonard is the cash leader in the race to replace term-limited Democratic Rep. Joe Geller. Leonard has also secured an endorsement from Geller as he battles three other candidates in the Democratic Primary. Those candidates are Todd Delmay, Clay Miller and Evan Shields.

A real estate holding company named 1177 Bay Harbour Islands LLC donated $5,000 to Leonard’s political committee, Americans for Florida. That organization also donated to Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo ahead of his re-election bid.

Leonard spent less than $400 during the month. He now holds just over $150,000 between his two campaign accounts, topping the HD 100 field.

Republican candidate Wena Sutjapojnukul, the lone GOP candidate in the contest, was second in October fundraising, bringing in just over $5,300 during October.

Shields placed third with $3,600 raised, followed by Delmay with just over $3,200 and Miller with $2,000 and change.

Some notable names did show up in Delmay’s October fundraising report. Former Democratic Rep. Richard Stark and Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Ben Sorensen each donated $100. Meanwhile, former Hollywood Mayor Peter Bober donated $500 to Miller’s campaign.

Shields serves as treasurer for the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. Delmay is an LGBTQ activist. Miller is the legislative director for Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr.

None of the other three Democrats are currently matching Leonard’s war chest. While Leonard is sitting on $150,000, Miller has just under $63,000, Delmay retains $57,000 and Shields holds $32,500.

Sutjapojnukul has just over $12,000 left in her campaign account.

HD 100 is split between Broward and Miami-Dade counties, though it’s unclear how the redistricting process will affect those boundaries. Geller first won the HD 100 seat in 2014. He faced no opposition in subsequent elections.

Candidates and political committees faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 31.