New political committee launches with TV spot ‘Hometown Kid’ supporting Eric Lynn for CD 13

A new political committee launched to support Eric Lynn‘s bid for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, and is kicking off with a new ad.

Progress Pinellas launched Oct. 22, reports with the Federal Elections Commission show. While no financial records are yet listed, the committee is airing “Hometown Kid” Sunday during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

The 30-second ad, which is also available on YouTube, portrays Lynn, as the title suggests, as a hometown kid from St. Petersburg, and touts his experience as a national security adviser under former President Barack Obama. The ad highlights Lynn’s commitment to protecting women’s reproductive rights, fighting for voting rights, and “taking a stand for good jobs and a $15 minimum wage.”

“Eric is a force, and his lifelong roots in St. Pete and Pinellas County are exactly what we need to fight for us in Washington, D.C.,” Progress Pinellas Board Member Susan Schwartz said in a statement. “ When in Congress, Eric will work alongside his colleagues to defend voting rights for all Floridians, because everyone deserves a voice.”

“Eric will defend women’s reproductive rights and fight for a national minimum wage,“ added Progress Pinellas Board Member Julia Sharp. “Eric will serve CD-13 with dignity and honor just as he served our country in President Obama’s administration.”

Peggy Gagnon is listed as the committee’s treasurer. Gagnon formerly worked as a treasurer for former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson through her company, Auditech Associates.

Lynn is running in the Democratic Primary in CD 13 to replace incumbent U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who is leaving office to run for Governor. Lynn faces Reps. Ben Diamond and Michele Rayner-Goolsby in the Primary. Three Republicans are also running — 2020 CD 13 nominee Anna Paulina Luna, former U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski adviser Amanda Makki and nonprofit founder Audrey Henson.

The race will be one of the most competitive in the state, and possibly the nation, as Republicans look to flip a seat red in their quest to reclaim a majority in the U.S. House in 2022. With Crist leaving the seat, the open race presents the GOP its best opportunity to take the seat back since Crist won it in 2016.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this post suggested Lynn launched the committee. It was launched independently, without coordination with the candidate.