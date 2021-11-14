November 14, 2021
Robin Bartleman’s adds $10,500 for HD 104 reelection
Image via Facebook.

Anne GeggisNovember 14, 20213min0

Robin Bartleman
Her Republican challenger showed negligible fundraising activity.

Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Weston Democrat, raised $10,500 last month in a bid to retain her seat in House District 104, a high-water mark for her monthly fundraising, second only to last month.

The freshman lawmaker is facing a rematch with Republican George Navarini. She defeated him by 16 points in 2020. He filed for a rematch last year, but campaign finance reports show he raised just $120 last month.

Bartleman has $37,087 cash on hand, compared to her rival’s $1,144.

Donors who chipped in $1,000 each to Bartleman’s campaign include Publix; Albert Balido, co-founder of the boutique lobbying firm, Anfield Consulting: Natalie Fausel, a partner at Anfield Consulting; John Cerra, president of the Cerra Consulting Group; Florida Professional Firefighters PAC; Comcast Corporation, a cable company;  Broward County teachers’ union; Tamarac-based Metro Broward Professional Firefighters Local 3080, Florida Professional Firefighters PAC; and Florida CPA Political Action Committee.

She spent $103 in October on PayPal fees.

Bartleman, a special education teacher and assistant principal, joined the House after 16 years serving on the Broward County School Board. She succeeded term-limited Democratic Rep. Richard Stark in the last election cycle.

For the upcoming Session, Bartleman has filed bills that would expand Florida KidCare eligibility, extend “first responder” status and its benefits to 911 call-takers and one that would require extensive background checks for apartment employees to make residents safer.

Bartleman serves on the Public Integrity & Elections and State Affairs committee, the Local Administration & Veterans Affairs, Children, Families & Seniors and PreK-12 Appropriations subcommittees.

HD 104 covers parts of Broward County, including Weston and Southwest Ranches, though it’s unclear how the redistricting process will affect those boundaries. Candidates and political committees faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 31.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

