Insurance Commissioner orders 4.9% cut in workers’ comp rates effective Jan. 1

Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Friday approved an average 4.9% rate reduction in workers’ compensation costs effective Jan. 1, the office said in a prepared release.

Moreover, Altmaier announced the National Council on Compensation Insurance also withdrew its request to levy up to an additional $20 million on employers’ policies to monetize a catastrophic fund for workers’ compensation claims.

The 4.9% reduction in rates is driven by strong underwriting profits, NCCI told Florida Office of Insurance Regulation staff at a public meeting on the rate filing. The National Council on Compensation Insurance reviews premium levels on behalf of most Florida insurance companies.

“Safer workplaces, innovative techniques, and improved risk management practices have resulted in the continued decline in workers’ compensation claims, ultimately benefiting Florida businesses,” Altmaier said in the press release.

Florida’s insurance commissioner, a political position, works at the pleasure of the state’s Financial Services Commission, which includes the Governor, the Chief Financial Officer, the Attorney General and the state’s Agriculture Commissioner.

Altmaier’s prepared statement Friday includes quotes from Gov. Ron DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody, all of whom are Republicans. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat, is not quoted in Altmaier’s release.

Altmaier’s office did not immediately respond to Florida Politics’ request for comment.

Meanwhile, the NCCI withdrew its request that a special assessment be levied on workers’ compensation. Because catastrophes aren’t considered mundane recurring events, NCCI does not consider claims when it develops recommendations for rates. That means premiums aren’t collected to cover the potential claims, which can put the workers’ compensation system at risk.