Jennifer Wilson leads October fundraising in HD 66 race

The newest candidate in the state House District 66 race, Jennifer Wilson, led October fundraising, collecting $21,150.

Wilson, who entered the campaign in September, is the latest entrant to the race to succeed Rep. Nick DiCeglie. Despite entering the race later, she is making strides in fundraising, narrowing the gap between her and opponents Berny Jacques, and Alen Tomczak.

Jacques, a former prosecutor and former conservative analyst for Bay News 9, raised $5,605 in October between his campaign account and affiliated political committee, Florida Values Coalition.

Tomczak, who entered the race in early March, has not yet reported fundraising in October for his campaign or political committee, Friends of Alen Tomczak. Tomczak works as a technical lead at Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base.

Wilson reported 32 contributors in October, including 11 $1,000 donations. Wilson received donations from several political committees associated with prominent state Republicans, including those affiliated with Rep. Jackie Toledo and Chris Latvala, as well as former Reps. Holly Raschein and Juan Zapata.

Wilson provided $6,000 in self-funding last month.

As for spending, Wilson’s campaign dished out $1,125 in October, with nearly $500 going to printing, and the remainder to processing fees.

Since launching her campaign, Wilson has raised $71,705, and will enter November with more than $70,000 cash on hand.

Jacques’ campaign account reported raising $3,605 in the month of October from 17 donors, including one $1,000 donation. His campaign spent $1,087 in October on consulting services and processing fees.

As for his political committee, Jacques collected $2,000 in October all from Young Floridians for Opportunity. The committee also spent $900 all on consulting.

Since starting his campaign, Jacques has raised $147,875 between his two funding sources. He will enter November with $97,140 cash on hand.

Neither Tomczak’s campaign nor political committee has posted contributions for October, but has reported spending numbers.

In October, Tomczak’s campaign dished out $4,868 on fundraising consulting and accounting services. His affiliated committee spent $740 in the same month also on accounting services.

The most recently available numbers put Tomczak’s total fundraising at $102,015 between his campaign and political committee.

HD 66 has a conservative advantage, with nearly 50,000 registered Republican voters to just over 38,000 Democrats. The district also includes nearly 34,000 independent voters. The candidates are running to represent parts of northwest Pinellas County, including Clearwater Beach south to Indian Shores.